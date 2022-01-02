Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh has a modern space for public services

Stiri Recomandate

Cum a fost destructurată o grupare de traficanţi de droguri chiar în noaptea de Revelion

Maşina traficanţilor a fost oprită în trafic, iar drogurile erau ascunse în zona motorului. Exista informaţia că bărbaţii, care sunt din Iaşi, au venit din Germania cu susbstanţe interzise. [citeste mai departe]

Lionel Messi, testat pozitiv la Covid-19

Starul argentinian de la Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, este unul dintre cei patru jucători ai echipei testați pozitiv pentru Covid-19, a anunțat clubul duminică, 2 ianuarie, în ajunul unui meci din Cupa Franței de la Vannes. Leo Messi, fundașul lateral Juan Bernat, portarul Sergio Rico și mijlocașul Nathan Bitumazala… [citeste mai departe]

Doi adulţi şi un copil de șase ani, la spital, după ce prelata unei terase din Sinaia s-a prăbuşit

Un copil de șase ani și doi adulți au fost transportați la spital, după ce au fost răniți în urma prăbușirii acoperișului unei terase din Sinaia, notează Ziarul Incomod , care citează informații… [citeste mai departe]

Românii se întorc în vestul Europei, după sărbători. 120 de minute timp de așteptare, duminică, la frontiera Nădlac II, pe sensul de ieșire

120 de minute se așteaptă, duminică după masa, pe sensul de ieșire din țară, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion care trebuia să ajungă în Polonia a aterizat de urgență la Cluj după ce o pasageră a intrat în travaliu

Avionul companiei Wizz Air decolase din orașul georgian Kutaisi și trebuia să ajungă la Gdansk, în Polonia, potrivit site-ului Boarding Pass . Aeronava a aterizat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum află româncele vremea cu ajutorul unei cepe. Trucul băbesc pe care îl poți face și tu

În multe dintre regiunile țării, ceapa este considerată regina mâncării, un ingredient fără de care multe mâncăruri ar fi fade. Totuși, în România ceapa are și alte întrebuințări, nefiind doar un ingredient care… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul sumbru al buncărelor din Oradea a fost dezvăluit. Vești triste pentru locuitorii din oraș

În majoritatea județelor din țară, inclusiv București, există un număr important de buncăre antiaeriene, folosite pentru adăpostul populației, în caz de război. O statistică a anului 2017 arăta că… [citeste mai departe]

Ce ne aşteaptă în 2022. Predicţiile unui futurolog: schimbări pe piaţa muncii, instabilitate politică şi intervenţie genetică

Vice-preşedinte de comunicare al Philip Morris International (PMI) şi un foarte cunoscut şi influent trendspotter, Marian Salzman… [citeste mai departe]

Scade numărul sucevenilor carantinați

La nivelul județului Suceava se află în carantină 5.933 persoane, 19 intrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cifră care este în scădere. De asemenea, în izolare, în afara celor aflate în spital se află 408 persoane, din care 48 intrate în ultimele 24 de ore. The post Scade numărul sucevenilor carantinați first appeared on Suceava… [citeste mai departe]

INCREDIBIL Prelata unei terase din Sinaia s-a PRĂBUȘIT: mai mulți clienți au ajuns la spital

Doi adulţi şi un copil au ajuns la spital după ce prelata care acoperea terasa unui restaurant din Sinaia s-a prăbuşit sub greutatea zăpezii. Salvatorii din cadrul Inspectoratului Pentru Situaţii de Urgentă Prahova… [citeste mai departe]


Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh has a modern space for public services

Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh has a modern space for public services

of (MAE) informs that it has completed the works of extension and modernization of the working space with the public at the of Romania in Edinburgh, of and . The approach aimed at renting an additional space and works for the interior design of the working space with the public, the counters and the space for consular officers, a MAE release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Thus, the new reconfiguration of the working space with the public has increased the number of counters to five, compared to three…

