Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh has a modern space for public services

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- eCommerce-ul, automatizarea proceselor industriale si optimizarea fluxurilor de lucru, alaturi de digitalizarea sistemului public, au fost principalele motoare de crestere ale industriei de software din Romania in 2021, estimata, anul acesta, la peste 9 miliarde de euro, potrivit unui comunicat al…

- The Ministry of Health informs that the 16th case of COVID with the Omicron variant has been confirmed on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health, it is about a 39 year old woman, in the county of Bihor, with a travel history in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The person is fully…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) launched, on Monday, the Annual Scholarship Program offered by Romania, through the MAE, to foreign nationals from non-EU states for the academic year 2022-2023. According to an MAE release, the new procedure for accessing the Annual Scholarship Program…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hails the celebration, on December 14, of 66 years since the admission of Romania to the United Nations. "In the 66 years of appurtenance to NATO, Romania affirmed itself as an active supporter and defender of the UN principles, as well as of cooperation…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections held in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and reiterates that Romania supports "a comprehensive, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Transnistrian conflict." According to a press release…

- Her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu had a meeting on Friday with the chairman of the British Olympic Association, Sir Hugh Robertson, at the headquarters of Romania's embassy in London, the United Kingdom. The meeting, extremely cordial, where the…

- Romanian embassy in London hosted on Thursday the unveiling ceremony of the bust of King Mihai I, in the presence of her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian, and his Royal Highness Prince Radu, who are on a public visit to the United Kingdom. The unveiling of the bust of King Mihai I, made…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed on Friday the adoption of the Space 2030 Agenda - space as a driver of sustainable development, by the plenum of the UN General Assembly, a document initiated by Romania as president of the UN Committee for the peaceful use of the extra-atmospheric space (Committee…