Ciuca: Gov't will get minimum necessary votes; negotiations have to be carried through

- Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wanted to govern, but said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) gave a clear mandate for a minority government, Agerpres informs. He was asked if he would have been comfortable governing with…

- The Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent on Tuesday, to the leaders of parliamentary parties, a document where he proposes a political truce through which a minority Government could be supported for a limited amount of time, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, announced.…

- President Klaus Iohannis is meeting, on Monday evening, with Prime Minister designate Nicolae Ciuca and with the leader of the Liberals, Florin Citu, according to some political sources. On Monday, Nicolae Ciuca met with Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos to discuss the government…

- The Romanian Army Day is not only a holiday of the military, but also of all Romanians who love their country, said the interim Minister of Defence, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. "The Romanian Army Day is every year the moment when we proudly honor and respect the deeds of arms of…

- Prime Minister-designate and leader of the Save Romania Union Dacian Ciolos said today that, aside from a coalition government, he doesn't rule out the variant of a minority government backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), affirming his determination…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman stated, on Tuesday, that the parties that ousted the Government are those that should find "the best solution" to install a new Cabinet. "The line [of the PNL] is the one announced by the party chairman. We've announced the designated Prime…

- Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, the leader of this party's deputies, stated, on Thursday, that he supports the option of an immediate installation of a national union government composed of specialists, and if consensus cannot be found, early elections represent…