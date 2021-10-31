Ciuca: Gov't will get minimum necessary votes; negotiations have to be carried through

Stiri Recomandate

Liberalul Ben-Oni Ardelean atacă administrația USR a Timișoarei: A refuzat prezența la Dubai pentru promovarea Capitalei Europene a Culturii

Liberalul Ben-Oni Ardelean atacă administrația USR a Timișoarei: A refuzat prezența la Dubai pentru promovarea Capitalei Europene a Culturii

Deputatul PNL de Timiş Ben-Oni Ardelean anunță că din sursele sale știe că Timișoara a fost singura Capitală Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

China respinge ancheta serviciilor secrete americane despre originea pandemiei: „Este politică şi falsă”

China respinge ancheta serviciilor secrete americane despre originea pandemiei: „Este politică şi falsă”

Beijingul a respins duminică o anchetă a serviciilor de informaţii americane publicată vineri asupra originii pandemiei de COVID-19, anchetă considerată drept „politică şi falsă”… [citeste mai departe]

O pensionară, la un pas să arunce la gunoi un diamant extrem de valoros, cumpărat de la un târg de vechituri

O pensionară, la un pas să arunce la gunoi un diamant extrem de valoros, cumpărat de la un târg de vechituri

Femeia voia să arunce mai multe lucruri strânse de-a lungul vieții. Ea s-a răzgândit în ultimul moment și a dus piatra, împreună cu alte obiecte, la un evaluator de la o casă de… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Noiembrie pastreaza in prima sa decada caracteristicile toamnei. Lapovita si ninsoarea pot aparea spre sfarsitul lunii

ANM: Noiembrie pastreaza in prima sa decada caracteristicile toamnei. Lapovita si ninsoarea pot aparea spre sfarsitul lunii

Din datele inregistrate in perioada 1961ndash;2020 la statiile meteorologice, se constata ca temperatura medie multianuala a lunii noiembrie depaseste 8 ordm;C… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC: Recomandări la cumpărarea produselor în perioada reducerilor de Black Friday

ANPC: Recomandări la cumpărarea produselor în perioada reducerilor de Black Friday

Directorul general al Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC), Paul Anghel, recomandă consmatorilor să se informeze cât mai bine asupra produselor pe care intenţionează să le achiziţioneze şi să acorde atenţie… [citeste mai departe]

17 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 31 octombrie 2021, în Municipiul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

17 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 31 octombrie 2021, în Municipiul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 31 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 194 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.… [citeste mai departe]

Antivirale din Ucraina folosite pentru tratarea Covid, vândute printre prăjituri şi dulciuri în bazarul Sucevei

Antivirale din Ucraina folosite pentru tratarea Covid, vândute printre prăjituri şi dulciuri în bazarul Sucevei

Antiviralele din Ucraina care sunt folosite pentru tratarea Covid sunt vânute printre dulciuri şi prăjituri la tarabele din bazarul Sucevei. În acest weekend, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

PNL-UDMR govt agenda: Wide use of COVID certificate to overcome COVID-19 crisis

PNL-UDMR govt agenda: Wide use of COVID certificate to overcome COVID-19 crisis

If voted in office, the Ciuca government aims to fast-track measures to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, including the widespread use of the digital COVID certificate in as many social and professional settings as possible, agerpres… [citeste mai departe]

Atletism: Moldoveanul Ivan Siuris a câștigat ediția 2021 a Maratonului Internațional București

Atletism: Moldoveanul Ivan Siuris a câștigat ediția 2021 a Maratonului Internațional București

Sportivul Ivan Siuris din Republica Moldova a câştigat, duminică, ediţia 2021 a Maratonului Internaţional Bucureşti, el terminând cei 42,195 kilometri în 2 ore, 16 minute şi 35 de secunde.Fost câştigător… [citeste mai departe]

Suceveanul Ștefan Dascălu, premiat de Universitatea Oxford și Consiliul Național de ...

Suceveanul Ștefan Dascălu, premiat de Universitatea Oxford și Consiliul Național de ...

Suceveanul Ștefan Dascălu, cercetător în Marea Britanie, a primit Premiul pentru impact social din partea Universității Oxford și a Consiliului Național de Cercetare în Bioștiințe din Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ciuca: Gov't will get minimum necessary votes; negotiations have to be carried through

Publicat:
Ciuca: Gov't will get minimum necessary votes; negotiations have to be carried through

, -designate said he is convinced that the government recommended by him will get the votes needed to clear Parliament, adding that negotiations with the other parties "have to be carried through." "I underscored yesterday, and I am underscoring now that we cannot ignore numbers, but I am convinced that the government, in its current composition, with its current agenda, will capture the minimum necessary votes based on responsibility, stability and the need to solve the problems of the Romanians," Ciuca said at the after submitting a…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM-designate Ciuca: PSD wanted to govern, but PNL gave clear mandate, minority government

19:45, 29.10.2021 - Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wanted to govern, but said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) gave a clear mandate for a minority government, Agerpres informs. He was asked if he would have been comfortable governing with…

PNL's Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

18:25, 26.10.2021 - The Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent on Tuesday, to the leaders of parliamentary parties, a document where he proposes a political truce through which a minority Government could be supported for a limited amount of time, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, announced.…

President Iohannis is meeting with Nicolae Ciuca and Florin Citu (sources)

19:01, 25.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis is meeting, on Monday evening, with Prime Minister designate Nicolae Ciuca and with the leader of the Liberals, Florin Citu, according to some political sources. On Monday, Nicolae Ciuca met with Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos to discuss the government…

Ciuca: Romanian Army Day is celebration of all Romanians who love their country

13:30, 25.10.2021 - The Romanian Army Day is not only a holiday of the military, but also of all Romanians who love their country, said the interim Minister of Defence, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. "The Romanian Army Day is every year the moment when we proudly honor and respect the deeds of arms of…

PM-designate Ciolos: We don't rule out minority government, I have a mandate to carry through

21:20, 13.10.2021 - Prime Minister-designate and leader of the Save Romania Union Dacian Ciolos said today that, aside from a coalition government, he doesn't rule out the variant of a minority government backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), affirming his determination…

PNL: Those who ousted Gov't should find best solutions and install it

16:00, 12.10.2021 - National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman stated, on Tuesday, that the parties that ousted the Government are those that should find "the best solution" to install a new Cabinet. "The line [of the PNL] is the one announced by the party chairman. We've announced the designated Prime…

Ciolos: We aim to prepare fast a gov't; we will appeal to the coalition partners - PNL, UDMR, minorities

11:01, 12.10.2021 - Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

AUR supports national union specialist government option, or early elections if consensus not found

16:00, 30.09.2021 - The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, the leader of this party's deputies, stated, on Thursday, that he supports the option of an immediate installation of a national union government composed of specialists, and if consensus cannot be found, early elections represent…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 15°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 15°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 10°C | 15°C
Brasov 0°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 173.037,60 948.724,40
II (5/6) 6 9.613,20 -
III (4/6) 268 215,22 -
IV (3/6) 4.361 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.194.912,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2471
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6615
GBP 5.8529
CAD 3.4414
XAU 245.482
JPY 3.7346
CNY 0.664
AED 1.1562
AUD 3.2009
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec