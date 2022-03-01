Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional security

Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional securityPublicat:
The Senate chairman Florin Citu had a discussion on Tuesday with the charge d'affaires of the United States of America in Bucharest, David Muniz, about the importance of the USA-Romania Strategic Partnership and the ways of promoting the mutual interests in the energy sector, justice reform and regional security.
