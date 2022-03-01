Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional security

Stiri Recomandate

Kamala Harris, discuţie cu premierii de pe flancul estic al NATO: A reafirmat sprijinul pentru regulile care au adus pacea după al Doilea Război Mondial

Kamala Harris, vicepreşedinta Statelor Unite, a vorbit marţi cu liderii europeni de pe flancul… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski: Rusia trebuie să înceteze bombardamentul înainte de inițierea unor „negocieri substanțiale”

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, spune că pentru a iniția niște „negocieri substanțiale”, Rusia trebuie să înceteze bombardamentul asupra orașelor ucrainene. Declarația a… [citeste mai departe]

FCU Craiova o bate pe Rapid în 5 minute, iar scaunului lui Mihai Iosif se clatina

FC U Craiova a învins, marţi, pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 3-2 (0-0), pe FC Rapid, într-un meci din etapa a XXIX-a a Ligii 1 Casa Pariurilor, conform news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pentru Valeriu Gheorghiță! Cine l-a înlocuit în funcția de președinte al Campaniei de Vaccinare

Lovitură pentru Valeriu Gheorghiță! El a fost înlocuit în funcția de președinte al Campaniei de Vaccinare. Valeriu Gheorghiță a condus CNCAV încă de la debutul campaniei de vaccinare… [citeste mai departe]

Un vames din Constanta, pe cale sa primeasca 10.000 de euro! Cine si de ce trebuie sa achite banii

Arestat si trimis in judecata in acest dosar, iar, ulterior, achitat definitiv, seful vamal Adrian Milea a dat statul in judecata si a solicitat 2.350.000 de lei echivalentul a peste 450.000 de euro . Banii… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul AUR Boris Volosatîi a demisionat din funcţia de vicepreşedinte al grupului de prietenie cu Federaţia Rusă

Deputatul AUR Boris Volosatîi a demisionat, marţi, din funcţia de vicepreşedinte şi din calitatea de membru al grupului de prietenie cu Federaţia Rusă din Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Poşta Română anunţă că transportă gratuit ajutoare umanitare în Ucraina. Lista centrelor în care sunt colectate ajutoare

Compania Naţională Poşta Română anunţă că organizează în propria reţea centre de colectare a ajutoarelor destinate celor afectaţi de criza din… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia desfăşoară exerciţii militare cu submarine nucleare şi lansatoare de rachete

Rusia desfăşoară exerciţii militare cu submarine nucleare în Marea Barents, dar şi cu lansatoare mobile de rachete în pădurile din Siberia. Activitatea armatei ruse a fost înregistrată după ce Vladimir Putin a avansat perspectiva… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Un microbuz cu 11 refugiați ucraineni, între care 5 copii, s-a răsturnat în Bihor

Un microbuz cu 11 persoane - 6 adulți și 5 copii - din Ucraina s-a răsturnat, marți seara, pe o șosea din județul Bihor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Radio Ecoul Moscovei și Dojd TV au fost blocate de autoritățile ruse

Autorităţile ruse au blocat marţi, 1 martie, accesul la un post de televiziune şi la un post de radio independente şi de renume, într-un moment în care ele încearcă să-şi intensifice controlul asupra informaţiilor în plină invazie în Ucraina, relatează AFP preluată… [citeste mai departe]


Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional security

Publicat:
chairman had a discussion on Tuesday with the charge d'affaires of the of America in Bucharest, , about the importance of the USA- and the ways of promoting the mutual interests in the energy sector, justice reform and regional security.

Romania's security situation presented by Foreign Intelligence Service's head to Parliament select committee

21:51, 01.03.2022 - The Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), Gabriel Vlase, presented on Tuesday to the Parliamentary Committee for the Control of the SIE activity the security situation of Romania from the perspective of this service's attributions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Republic of Moldova's Ambassador to Bucharest: Situation is stable

17:36, 01.03.2022 - The situation in the Republic of Moldova is "stable," and the authorities are doing their best to preserve it economically, politically and socially and to receive refugees from Ukraine, ambassador Victor Chirila said on Tuesday, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies,…

Iohannis,during consulting with Biden:Determined actions for eliminating energy as political instrument of pressure and blackmail

00:35, 01.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis took part on Monday, on the invitation of the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to a new round of consultations in a tight format with allied global leaders and multilateral institutions, in the context of the Russian Federation's unjustified and illegal…

Citu: Romania, will stop Moscow propaganda in local media through ANCOM and CNA

14:20, 27.02.2022 - The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, is requesting the authorities, through the means of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) and the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), to stop Russia's propaganda in the local media, Agerpres reports. Fii la…

Citu:Romania should block any source of financing, especially from budget, for all Russian-owned companies

12:50, 27.02.2022 - The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, says that all Russian banks should be excluded from the SWIFT banking system and says that Romania should block any source of financing, especially from the budget, for Russian-owned companies, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

ForMin Aurescu, French counterpart discuss over the phone about worsened regional security situation

21:40, 24.02.2022 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday about the worsened regional security situation in the context of "illegal" and "unjustified" military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, informed the Ministry of…

Business generated by Romanian companies in aeronautics industry worth approximately 400 million euro (deputy)

14:10, 22.02.2022 - Companies that operate in the Romanian air industry domain generate, at the current time, a turnover of approximately 400 million euro, according to data presented, on Tuesday, in a specialty debate, by Costel Neculai Dunava, the chair of the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform, and Privatization…

Current challenges of security environment - discussed by DefMin Dincu with US Embassy's charge d'affaires

22:30, 11.01.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, on Tuesday. The agenda of the discussions focused on bilateral relations for the next period, in the context of the implementation of the provisions of the Roadmap dedicated…


