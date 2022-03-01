Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional security

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), Gabriel Vlase, presented on Tuesday to the Parliamentary Committee for the Control of the SIE activity the security situation of Romania from the perspective of this service's attributions.

The situation in the Republic of Moldova is "stable," and the authorities are doing their best to preserve it economically, politically and socially and to receive refugees from Ukraine, ambassador Victor Chirila said on Tuesday, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies,

President Klaus Iohannis took part on Monday, on the invitation of the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to a new round of consultations in a tight format with allied global leaders and multilateral institutions, in the context of the Russian Federation's unjustified and illegal

The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, is requesting the authorities, through the means of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) and the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), to stop Russia's propaganda in the local media, Agerpres reports.

The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, says that all Russian banks should be excluded from the SWIFT banking system and says that Romania should block any source of financing, especially from the budget, for Russian-owned companies, Agerpres reports.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday about the worsened regional security situation in the context of "illegal" and "unjustified" military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, informed the Ministry of

Companies that operate in the Romanian air industry domain generate, at the current time, a turnover of approximately 400 million euro, according to data presented, on Tuesday, in a specialty debate, by Costel Neculai Dunava, the chair of the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform, and Privatization

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, on Tuesday. The agenda of the discussions focused on bilateral relations for the next period, in the context of the implementation of the provisions of the Roadmap dedicated