China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

- French and EU leaders will on Thursday seek to make Europe’s case for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine in a Beijing meeting with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, according to France24. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will be greeted…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24. “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy…

- China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

- The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to AP news. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and…

- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg. Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

- The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

- Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…