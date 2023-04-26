Stiri Recomandate

China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

Publicat:
China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

Chinese leader appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning "there is no winner in a nuclear war," state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing stated it wanted to act as a peace mediator, according to AP News.  Xi's government […]

