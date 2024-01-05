China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

Stiri Recomandate

Legea buletinului electronic a fost promulgată de Klaus Iohannis

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, vineri, legea privind aprobarea Ordonanţei Guvernului nr. 12/2023 pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative care cuprind dispoziţii privind evidenţa persoanelor şi cartea electronică de identitate, transmite Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentă de 14 ani, răpită din fața casei de 3 bărbați care au băgat-o într-o mașină cu care au plecat în trombă, în județul Harghita

În noaptea de 4 spre 5 ianuarie 2024, minora a fost luată cu forța din fața domiciliul său din Joseni,… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Rădoi este noul antrenor al echipei Al Jazira din Emiratele Arabe Unite

Tehnicianul Mirel Rădoi (42 de ani), fost selecţioner al primei reprezentative a României, este noul antrenor al echipei de fotbal Al Jazira din Emiratele Arabe Unite.Conform unui anunţ publicat de clubul Al Jazira pe platforma de socializare X,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe A1, Deva – Timișoara, cu două autotrenuri și un autoturism implicate

Pompierii Gărzii de Intervenție Dobra au intervenit astăzi, cu două autospeciale, dintre care una dotată cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SMURD, pe autostrada A1, sens de mers Deva – Timișoara, unde a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliție pentru deminarea Mării Negre - Acordul a fost semnat și de România

Bulgaria, România şi Turcia plănuiesc să încheie săptămâna viitoare un acord de cooperare pentru deminarea Mării Negre, a anunţat joi seară ministrul apărării bulgar Todor Tagarev, citat de EFE. "Războiul din Ucraina, început de Rusia, implică… [citeste mai departe]

Sincopă în proiectul Tarnița-Lăpuștești

Procedura de atribuire pentru „Servicii de elaborare Studiu de Fezabilitate și Documentație tehnico-economică și asistență și consultanță tehnică din partea Contractantului pe durata derulării procedurii de siguranță a lucrărilor (proiectare și execuție la cheie), aferente obiectivului de investiții Centrală… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Probleme pe DN57. Restricții de tonaj între Oravița și Moldova Nouă pentru toată luna ianuarie

Pe DN57, în zona dealului Piatra Albă au apărut probleme la corpul drumului, lucru care poate pune în pericol siguranța mașinilor, în condițiile în care în zonă mai au loc căderi de pietre… [citeste mai departe]

75 people rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours, 25 of whom rushed to hospital

As many as 75 people were saved, in the last 24 hours, by the mountain rescuers, 25 of them being rushed to the hospital, Salvamont Romania announced on Friday.In the last 24 hours, the National Salvamont Dispatch received 67… [citeste mai departe]

Noi reglementări la Timișoara, în cazul generatorilor de deșeuri medicale și din construcții

Noi reglementări la Timișoara, în cazul generatorilor de deșeuri medicale și din construcții. Începând cu anul 2024, atât generatorii de deșeuri medicale cât și generatorii de deșeuri din construcții și demolări,… [citeste mai departe]


China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200 liter containers from the EU, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Friday, without […] The post China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

