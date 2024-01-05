China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200 liter containers from the EU, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Friday, without […] The post China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

- Austria may be willing to relax its veto on expanding the European Union’s passport-control-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria, proposing access for air travel to and from the two countries, according to Bloomberg. The government in Vienna had been the main impediment to an expansion as Chancellor Karl…

- Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

- Beijing has rebuffed a complaint by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the EU’s trade deficit against China, a day before her summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Politico. The EU bears responsibility for the trade imbalance as it’s stopped businesses…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

- The European Union Chamber of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International…

- Sanctioned Russian assets frozen in Belgium have generated nearly E3 billion in profits as European Union states continue to haggle over what to do with the money, according to Bloomberg. Euroclear results released Thursday show that the immobilized assets have generated E2.9 billion from the time they…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…