China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times

Cătălin Zmărăndescu, reacție incredibilă după ce fiul său a intrat la Survivor 2023: „Nu știu cine este”

Cătălin Zmărăndescu, reacție incredibilă după ce fiul său a intrat la Survivor 2023: „Nu știu cine este”

Cătălin Zmărăndescu, reacție incredibilă după ce fiul său a intrat la Survivor 2023. Cei doi nu-și mai vorbesc de mai bine de patru ani de zile. Relația tată-fiu este… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre cele mai puternice servicii anti-Mafia din tara!: Nicio achitare in dosarele DIICOT Constanta, in 2022

Unul dintre cele mai puternice servicii anti-Mafia din tara!: Nicio achitare in dosarele DIICOT Constanta, in 2022

In cursul anului 2022, la nivelul Serviciului Teritorial Constanta nu au fost inregistrate solutii de achitare, comparativ cu anul 2021 cand au fost inregistrate: o solutie… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeți formatia Trupa 2 Zece pentru o muzică de nuntă de calitate

Alegeți formatia Trupa 2 Zece pentru o muzică de nuntă de calitate

Așteptați cu nerăbdare ziua în care va avea loc cel mai frumos eveniment din viață, cel în care vă veți uni destinul pentru o veșnicie cu persoana iubită? Ați început deja să căutați o formație care să vă asigure muzică de nuntă și distracția preț de o noapte? Înțelegem… [citeste mai departe]

Două aeronave C-27J Spartan ale MApN vor transporta marţi donaţii pentru sinistrații din Siria

Două aeronave C-27J Spartan ale MApN vor transporta marţi donaţii pentru sinistrații din Siria

Două aeronave de transport C-27J Spartan, aparţinând Forţelor Aeriene Române, execută marţi o misiune de transport aerian în sprijinul populaţiei siriene, afectată de cutremurele din 6 februarie, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Silviu Vințeler: „Bugetul orașului Ocna Mureș pentru anul 2023 este aproape dublu față de anul trecut”

Silviu Vințeler: „Bugetul orașului Ocna Mureș pentru anul 2023 este aproape dublu față de anul trecut”

Silviu Vințeler, primarul orașului Ocna Mureș, aflat în cadrul unei emisiuni la Radio Unirea FM a abordat subiectul bugetului de venituri și cheltuielor pentru anul 2023. Este mult… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanță la schi în Arieșeni, pentru elevi și familii prin Direcția Județeană pentru Tineret și Sport: cât costă cazarea și masa

Vacanță la schi în Arieșeni, pentru elevi și familii prin Direcția Județeană pentru Tineret și Sport: cât costă cazarea și masa

Vacanță la schi în Arieșeni, pentru elevi și familii prin Direcția Județeană pentru Tineret și Sport: cât costă cazarea și… [citeste mai departe]

Daniela Gyorfi are mari emoții pentru cluburile ei din Centrul Vechi, în caz de un cutremur major: „Plâng încă de dimineață” EXCLUSIV

Daniela Gyorfi are mari emoții pentru cluburile ei din Centrul Vechi, în caz de un cutremur major: „Plâng încă de dimineață” EXCLUSIV

Daniela Gyorfi și George Tal sunt împreună de mai bine de 16 ani și dragostea încă plutește în aer. Mâine, de Valentine’s… [citeste mai departe]

Averea si interesele Ancai Ghitulescu, director executiv la DGASPC Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

Averea si interesele Ancai Ghitulescu, director executiv la DGASPC Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

Cei doi soti detin mai multe terenuri si imobile Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta averile si interesele parlamentarilor constanteni, ale directorilor si ale angajatilor celor mai importante institutii publice din Dobrogea… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE / Banca Mondială propune României o nouă bază de calcul a pensiilor militare. Coaliția urmează să aleagă varianta finală

SURSE / Banca Mondială propune României o nouă bază de calcul a pensiilor militare. Coaliția urmează să aleagă varianta finală

Noua legislație în domeniul pensiilor de serviciu așteaptă în Parlament o decizie finală a coaliției de guvernare, însă varianta finală… [citeste mai departe]

Pentagonul, anunț șocant despre obiectele zburătoare doborâte. Erau și pe vremea administrației Trump

Pentagonul, anunț șocant despre obiectele zburătoare doborâte. Erau și pe vremea administrației Trump

"Am putut stabili că chinezii au un program cu baloane de altitudine înaltă legat de armata chineză. A operat și în timpul administrației precedente dar nu a fost reperat. Știm că aceste… [citeste mai departe]


China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times

China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times

China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington’s accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China, AP News reports. allegation came […] The post China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

Germany’s Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

09:45, 06.02.2023 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

Russia seeks ‘new level’ of China ties

12:40, 30.01.2023 - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…

Czech president-elect to speak to Taiwan president in diplomatic breakthrough

11:10, 30.01.2023 - Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is due to speak with Taiwan‘s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, Pavel’s spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is likely to anger China, according to Reuters. Most countries’ leaders avoid high-level…

Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

11:20, 20.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home, according to Reuters. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Security Services Day – widely celebrated in Russia – Putin…

Avertisment al premierului britanic Rishi Sunak: „epoca de aur” a relațiilor cu China s-a incheiat

10:30, 29.11.2022 - Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak a afirmat luni seara ca „epoca de aur” dintre Marea Britanie si China s-a incheiat, sustinand o abordare mai pragmatica a „provocarii sistemice” prezentate de Beijing dupa arestarea la Shanghai a unui jurnalist de la BBC, comenteaza AFP, potrivit Agerpres. „Sa fim clari,…

VIDEO. Momente istorice in China: populația se rascoala impotriva regimului XI

17:15, 28.11.2022 -   Acesta este un moment istoric extraordinar in China. Protestele izbucnesc in toata țara – de la Beijing, la colegii de elita, la alte orașe mari și chiar locuri indepartate. E șocant cand se aud oameni scandand ca Xi sa demisioneze. Protestele impotriva politicii stricte zero COVID a Chinei și a restricțiilor…

EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe forges own path on China

13:05, 24.11.2022 - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…


