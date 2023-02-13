China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 timesPublicat:
China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington’s accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China, AP News reports. The Chinese allegation came […] The post China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
