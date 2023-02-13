China says U.S. balloons flew over its airspace more than 10 times

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

- Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…

- Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is due to speak with Taiwan‘s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, Pavel’s spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is likely to anger China, according to Reuters. Most countries’ leaders avoid high-level…

- President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home, according to Reuters. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Security Services Day – widely celebrated in Russia – Putin…

- Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak a afirmat luni seara ca „epoca de aur” dintre Marea Britanie si China s-a incheiat, sustinand o abordare mai pragmatica a „provocarii sistemice” prezentate de Beijing dupa arestarea la Shanghai a unui jurnalist de la BBC, comenteaza AFP, potrivit Agerpres. „Sa fim clari,…

- Acesta este un moment istoric extraordinar in China. Protestele izbucnesc in toata țara – de la Beijing, la colegii de elita, la alte orașe mari și chiar locuri indepartate. E șocant cand se aud oameni scandand ca Xi sa demisioneze. Protestele impotriva politicii stricte zero COVID a Chinei și a restricțiilor…

- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…