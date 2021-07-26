CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021 Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by CFA Romania, the organisation seeks to […] The post CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

