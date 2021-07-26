CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan i-a urat La mulţi ani! baronului Samuel von Brukenthal, care a murit în... 1803

Ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan i-a urat La mulţi ani! baronului Samuel von Brukenthal, care a murit în... 1803

Ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan i-a urat ”La mulţi ani!”, într-o postare pe Facebook, baronului Samuel von Brukenthal, guvernator al Transilvaniei, colecţionar de artă şi fondator… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii, indignați de aberațiile Guvernului. Bolnavii nu se fac bine în 48 de ore

Medicii, indignați de aberațiile Guvernului. Bolnavii nu se fac bine în 48 de ore

Medicii de familie au atras atenția Guvernului că noile norme privind acordarea concediilor medicale au ca efect împiedicarea eliberării certificatelor, afectând sănătatea pacienților. În ce privește chemarea pacienților la cabinet… [citeste mai departe]

Floreștenii, invitați să aducă propuneri pentru centrul vechi, printr-o aplicație inovatoare

Floreștenii, invitați să aducă propuneri pentru centrul vechi, printr-o aplicație inovatoare

Floreștenii sunt așteptăm marți, 27 Iulie, în Parcul Poligon, începând cu ora 17:00, să aducă propuneri pentru revitalizarea zonei centrului vechi al comunei. Florești este parte dintr-un… [citeste mai departe]

O fostă dansatoare din buric a fost angajată într-o companie strategică

O fostă dansatoare din buric a fost angajată într-o companie strategică

Raluca Paraschiv este o fostă dansatoare din buric şi are atestat de make-up artist. La începutul acestei luni a fost angajată la Smart SA, o subsidiară a Transelectrica, compania de stat care asigură mentenanţa Sistemului Energetic Naţional. [citeste mai departe]

Lemne confiscate în Argeș! Bărbat amendat de polițiști

Lemne confiscate în Argeș! Bărbat amendat de polițiști

Pe 25 iulie, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Domnești au acționat pentru respectarea regimului silvic, ocazie cu care au depistat un bărbat de 30 de ani, din Nucșoara, care transporta material lemnos pe DJ 731, pe raza localității de domiciliu, cu o autoutilitară, fără… [citeste mai departe]

Climatologul Roxana Bojariu explică fenomenele extreme: Circulația atmosferică este blocată în emisfera nordică

Climatologul Roxana Bojariu explică fenomenele extreme: Circulația atmosferică este blocată în emisfera nordică

Climatologul Roxana Bojariu a explicat că fenomenele extreme din ultimele săptămâni sunt din cauza unui ”blocaj” al maselor de aer din emisfera nordică.Roxana Bojariu,… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci poduri reabilitate și unul nou, peste Prut: Autoritățile de la București anunță demararea proiectelor de îmbunătățire a infrastructurii cu Republica Moldova

Cinci poduri reabilitate și unul nou, peste Prut: Autoritățile de la București anunță demararea proiectelor de îmbunătățire a infrastructurii cu Republica Moldova

Cinci poduri, care leagă Republica Moldova de România intră… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna: La Congresul USR PLUS vor participa doar delegații care s-au vaccinat

Dan Barna: La Congresul USR PLUS vor participa doar delegații care s-au vaccinat

Copreşedintele USR PLUS Dan Barna a anunţat, luni, că toţi delegaţii la Congresul partidului vor trebui să fie vaccinaţi anti-COVID, altfel aceştia vor fi înlocuiţi de supleanţi, neputând să voteze nici online. Barna spune că inclusiv la… [citeste mai departe]

ALARMANT România, în topul european la numărul de persoane decedate în accidente. Apelul lui Lucian Bode către șoferi

ALARMANT România, în topul european la numărul de persoane decedate în accidente. Apelul lui Lucian Bode către șoferi

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat, luni, că România se află în topul european la numărul de persoane decedate în accidente. El a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Ten cu pistrui: 5 sfaturi de îngrijire

Ten cu pistrui: 5 sfaturi de îngrijire

Persoanele cu pistrui sunt deseori complimentate pentru unicitatea lor și pentru frumusețea inedită. Ba, chiar, există un trend puternic în lumea make-up artiștilor de a desena pistrui falși în zona pomeților. Dar, ce sunt, de fapt, pistruii? Este vorba despre pete circulare de dimensiuni reduse, care apar, în general, pe… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021

Publicat:
CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021

Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by CFA Romania, the organisation seeks to […] The post CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

13:55, 26.07.2021 - The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…

Romania’s E190 mln restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny

14:06, 05.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation to assess Romania’s E190 million support measures in favour of the airline TAROM and if it is in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty. The state-owned flag carrier, Tarom has been experiencing financial…

EBRD raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 6%

15:00, 29.06.2021 - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

World Bank improves outlook for Romania’s economic growth

11:40, 09.06.2021 - The World Bank updated the global economic outlook on Tuesday, stating that Romania‘s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to Romania-Insider.  The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including…

EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and Resilience Plan

10:30, 01.06.2021 - The European Commission received Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan on Monday which sets out the reforms and public investment projects that Romania plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). Romania is the 22nd EU country to submit its recovery plan and it…

INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

12:00, 31.05.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%

18:30, 18.05.2021 - Erste Group has has revised the economic growth forecast for Romania in 2021 to +6.7% from +4.2% after ”big positive surprises in 4Q20”, with subsequent carry over effect, and in 1Q21. ”The advance in vaccination and lifting restrictions should play a key role in shaping up the economic recovery. Bucharest…

Bogdan Ion, EY Romania: FDI will be the foundation of economic recovery in Romania

15:25, 14.05.2021 - EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 19°C | 33°C
Iasi 18°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 32°C
Timisoara 20°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 16°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 19°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 426.418,80 3.012.402,40
II (5/6) 6 23.689,93 -
III (4/6) 316 449,80 -
IV (3/6) 6.832 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.501.641,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 iulie 2021
USD 4.1823
EUR 4.9219
CHF 4.5428
GBP 5.7455
CAD 3.3284
XAU 242.428
JPY 3.7865
CNY 0.646
AED 1.1386
AUD 3.0855
MDL 0.2311
BGN 2.5165

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec