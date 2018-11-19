CExN of the PSD votes on new Dancila Cabinet formula

Stiri Recomandate

Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: Klaus Iohannis - 67%, Viorica Dăncilă - 33%

Datele sondajului de tip exit-poll CURS-Avangarde la ora 21.00 arată că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis s-a impus în turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidenţiale, în faţa Vioricăi Dăncilă, la o diferenţă foarte mare.Klaus Iohannis a obţinut, potrivit sondajului,… [citeste mai departe]

DIASPORA VOTEAZĂ: Aproape un milion de români au votat în străinătate până la ora 20.00

Ziarul Unirea DIASPORA VOTEAZĂ: Aproape un milion de români au votat în străinătate până la ora 20.00 DIASPORA VOTEAZĂ: Aproape un milion de români au votat în străinătate până la ora 20.00 Un număr de 900.300 de… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri prezidenţiale 2019. Klaus Iohannis câștigă un nou mandat

9.086.400 de alegători s-au prezentat la votul din turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidențiale, în ţară, duminică, până la ora 21.00, procentul fiind de 49,87%, potrivit datelor oficiale prezentate de Biroul Electoral Central (BEC). În străinătate au votat peste 927.511 de… [citeste mai departe]

ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019. Cătălin Rădulescu: Cred 100% că în diaspora a fost fraudă

ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019. Deputatul PSD Cătălin Rădulescu a declarat că este sigur 100% că în diaspora a fost fraudă la votul de duminică. „Alegerile prezidenţiale s-au pierdut până acum (de către... [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, după anunțarea rezultatelor EXIT-POLL: ”Abia atunci când PSD va fi trimis în opoziție vom putea să facem România așa cum ne-o dorim noi, cu toții”

Ziarul Unirea Klaus Iohannis, după anunțarea rezultatelor… [citeste mai departe]

REZULTATE PREZIDENȚIALE! EXIT POLL! Klaus Iohannis a câștigat detașat!

Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019 – zi istorică pentru România! Românii din țară și din lumea întreagă s-au mobilizat exemplar la vot. În Diaspora, s-a votat în număr record! Potrivit datelor OFICIALE furnizate de IRES, Klaus Iohannis este câștigător și în al… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis începe încă un mandat. Iar Șerban Pavlu, actorul care se vede pe el însuși pe stradă lipit pe clădiri, încheie Maratonul Libertății lui Tetelu

Cine poate să-i răspundă lui Tetelu la întrebarea: Pe când un președinte actor… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate alegeri prezidențiale, turul 2. Exit poll CURS-Avangarde: Klaus Iohannis – 67%, Viorica Dăncilă – 33%

Rezultate alegeri prezidențiale, turul 2. Exit poll CURS-Avangarde: Klaus Iohannis – 67%, Viorica Dăncilă – 33% in Politic / on 24/11/2019 at 22:27 / Klaus… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu trei mașini la Coplean. O persoană a fost rănită FOTO

Un accident rutier, soldat cu rănirea unei persoane, a avut loc vineri după-amiază, pe raza localității clujene Coplean.Din primele informații, în accident au fost implicate trei autoturisme. Potrivit IPJ Cluj, este vorba despre o coliziune față spate, cauzata de… [citeste mai departe]

EXIT POLL ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 TURUL 2. Noi rezultate după ieșirea de la urne

EXIT POLL ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 TURUL 2. Klaus Iohannis a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale, arată datele unui exit-poll realizat de IRES la ieșirea de la urne. EXIT POLL ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 TURUL... [citeste mai departe]


CExN of the PSD votes on new Dancila Cabinet formula

Publicat:

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD () on Monday approved the new formula of the , after some ministers were reshuffled.

will join again the government team as Minister of Development.

Gabriel Les was nominated for the office of Minister of Defence, replacing , the President of the Committee on budget-finance in the , , became Minister of Labour and , replacing , the latter being proposed to take over the Transport portfolio from ,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol: stiripesurse.ro


Fifor: I've voted for Romania to go further in next 5 years with a president who can unite Romanians

12:36, 24.11.2019 - Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Fifor has stated that he voted with the desire for Romania to go further in the next five years "with a president who can unite the Romanians" and (...) who can bring the country back to "a safe zone."  "Firstly, I've voted with all my…

LabMin Alexandru: I have not consolidated opinion on amount of minimum wage increase, there is no impact study

18:54, 12.11.2019 - Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Tuesday that she has not yet consolidated an opinion on the amount to which the minimum wage will increase, and in the Ministry of Labor there is no recent study to evaluate the impact of the measure of increasing the minimum wage.In…

PM Dancila asked if she would pardon Dragnea: It is out of the question

15:05, 07.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence.  Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President…

PM Dancila: I will make new proposal for European Commissioner

20:27, 30.09.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening that she will make a new proposal for European Commissioner, but said that Rovana Plumb "is not in any conflict of interest"."We will make a new proposal of European Commissioner, and regarding…

PSD MEPs voice strong support for Rovana Plumb for European transport commissioner

14:26, 29.09.2019 - Romania's MEPs in the S&D Group in the European Parliament are strongly supporting their colleague Rovana Plumb, Romania's transport commissioner-designate. "The MEPs in the Romanian S&D delegation believe that Rovana Plumb is in an unprecedented situation created by backstage politicking…

PSD's Dancila: Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner - an accomplishment for Romania

15:44, 09.09.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila argues that "the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania" represents an accomplishment for our country.  "Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania represents an accomplishment…

Ludovic Orban: What happened in the Senate totally confused Parliament

11:26, 03.09.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated, while referring to PSD's (Social Democratic Party) support for Teodor Melescanu to become the next President of the Senate, that what happened "totally confused Parliament."  "I confess that what happened today [Monday] in the Senate…

PSD's Dancila: We will continue to govern, will appoint interim ministers

14:02, 27.08.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power.  Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens…


