”Moartea a 11 persoane a fost confirmata, insa numarul exact al victimelor este in continuare evaluat”, a anuntat postul public CCTV. I Major fire engulfs office building in Lvliang, Shanxi. At least 11 confirmed dead, 51 hospitalized. On Nov 16, a fire erupted at the Yongju Coal Industry building in Lishi District, Lvliang City, Shanxi Province. Official reports state 51 people were hospitalized,… — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) ”Saizeci si trei de persoane au fost evacuate in total, dintre care 51 au fost transferate” la spital, potrivit postului. Eleven people have lost their lives + another…