CEE ministers urge North Macedonia to seize EU enlargement momentum

- The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

- Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

- A non-binding European Parliament resolution adopted on Wednesday calls for Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen area by the end of the year, stressing severe side effects for the two countries’ citizens and slamming Austria for blocking their accession without a legitimate reason,…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…

- Home affairs ministers from the European Union‘s 27 member states gathered on Thursday to try get across the line an elusive agreement on how to share out the responsibility of caring for refugees and migrants, according to Reuters. A tentative deal on the table comes after years of damaging feuds between…

- Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, Turkish Ambassador to Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altast, announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the National Defence…

- The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex began its official deployment in North Macedonia on Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country, according to AP News. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece,…