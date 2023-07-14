CEE ministers urge North Macedonia to seize EU enlargement momentumPublicat:
The EU’s enlargement process has finally gained dynamics, and North Macedonia should use this momentum and take a step forward, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in Skopje on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Lipavsky visited Skopje with his counterparts from Austria and Slovakia within the so-called Slavkov format. The trio came to the country with […] The post CEE ministers urge North Macedonia to seize EU enlargement momentum appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
