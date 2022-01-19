BVB recorded multiple all-time highs on the Romanian capital market in 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Romanian chemicals producer Chimcomplex Borzesti started trading on the main market of BVB on Monday under the stock ticker CRC, after moving from the alternative trading segment AeRO where it was the largest company. “The presence on the regulated market…

- The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that real estate developer One United Properties and freight forwarder Transport Trade Services were included in the FTSE Russell indices for emerging markets. One United Properties is the fifth Romanian company to be included in FTSE Global All…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software development company has started trading on BVB under the ticker symbol CODE. Softbinator Technologies managed to attract RON 6mln through a private placement from capital market investors. “The…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the total trading value from the Regulated Market of BVB increased by 21.6% in the first 11 months to RON 17.4bln (E 3.5bln). BVB stated that in terms of the average daily trading value, the liquidity indicator rose by 20.5% to RON 75mln (E15.2mln),…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

- Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…