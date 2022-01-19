Stiri Recomandate

Rata de infectare în Timişoara a depăşit pragul de 10 la mia de locuitori! În Dumbrăviţa şi Moşniţa Nouă, rata a trecut de 22

De ce nu vor tinerii buzoieni în armată: „Nu merită să-ți aperi țara pentru alții”

Doi migranți au fost depistați ascunși sub o saltea în cabina unui TIR, la intrarea în România din Bulgaria

Peste 16.600 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.944.916 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

În scurt timp va fi disponibilă medicaţia antivirală inovativă

Ofertă de muncă pentru Angela Merkel. Ce funcție importantă i s-a propus fostului cancelar german

Rafila: În spital sunt 338 de copii bolnavi de COVID. Afirmaţiile legate de creşterea numărului lor sunt false

Ministrul Muncii, reacție la greva profesorilor: Ești la guvernare? Trebuie să găsești soluții

Loredana Groza, taxată aspru de fanii ei. De la ce a pornit conflictul: „Degeaba arătăm bine dacă la etaj s-a luat lumina!“

BVB recorded multiple all-time highs on the Romanian capital market in 2021

Publicat:
BVB recorded multiple all-time highs on the Romanian capital market in 2021

(BVB) announced on Wednesday that the Romanian capital market recorded 2021 as the best year in history which has set a series of new records at the level of several development indicators. “The cumulative value of transactions with all types of financial instruments on the of BVB exceeded for […] The post BVB recorded multiple all-time highs on the Romanian capital market in 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main market

15:45, 17.01.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Romanian chemicals producer Chimcomplex Borzesti started trading on the main market of BVB on Monday under the stock ticker CRC, after moving from the alternative trading segment AeRO where it was the largest company. “The presence on the regulated market…

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

11:10, 23.12.2021 - The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

Romania’s One United Properties, Transport Trade Services join FTSE Russell indices

12:56, 20.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that real estate developer One United Properties and freight forwarder Transport Trade Services were included in the FTSE Russell indices for emerging markets. One United Properties is the fifth Romanian company to be included in FTSE Global All…

Softbinator Technologies starts trading on BVB

12:50, 17.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software development company has started trading on BVB under the ticker symbol CODE. Softbinator Technologies managed to attract RON 6mln through a private placement from capital market investors. “The…

BVB’s trading activity increased by 20% in the first 11 months to E3.5bln

12:05, 13.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the total trading value from the Regulated Market of BVB increased by 21.6% in the first 11 months to RON 17.4bln (E 3.5bln). BVB stated that in terms of the average daily trading value, the liquidity indicator rose by 20.5% to RON 75mln (E15.2mln),…

Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over E48mln

14:25, 08.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

13:15, 29.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…


