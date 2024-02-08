Stiri Recomandate

BRD, 1.66 billion RON in net profit in 2023, up 24% from 2022

Publicat:
BRD, 1.66 billion RON in net profit in 2023, up 24% from 2022

The BRD Group achieved a net profit of 1.66 billion RON in 2023, up 24%, compared to 1.34 billion RON in 2022, and the (ROE - Return On Equity - ed.n) reached 21% compared to 15.9% in 2022, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

BRD Group's annual revenues reached 3.83 billion RON, compared to 3.46 billion RON in 2022, up 10.8%, with higher volumes and high market interest rates being the main drivers of growth. Net interest income increased by 15% year-on-year.

BRD's capital position is solid, with a capital adequacy ratio of 21.5% in December 2023…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


