Bloomberg Intelligence: Bitcoin to overtake gold as reserve asset

Bitcoin is in the process of replacing gold as a digital reserve asset, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), says Finextra. Increasing demand and diminishing supply means that Bitcoin has the potential to hit the $100,000 price level this year as it builds towards becoming a global digital reserve asset.