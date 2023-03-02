Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia reclamă acțiuni de sabotaj în regiunea de graniță

Preşedinţia ucraineană a denunţat joi ca pe o „provocare deliberată” a Moscovei informaţiile difuzate de autorităţile ruse privind infiltrarea unor „sabotori” ucraineni într-o regiune frontalieră rusă, relatează AFP. „Povestea privind grupul de sabotaj ucrainean în Rusia este o provocare… [citeste mai departe]

Ordinea mondială se schimbă în favoarea lui Putin?

“Se naște o lume multipolară”, a declarat Serghei Lavrov, ministrul rus de Externe, la o lună după invazia Ucrainei.Cu alte cuvinte, SUA nu mai sunt „polițistul global” – un mesaj care rezonează în țările care au fost mult timp suspicioase față de puterea americană. Coaliția Occidentului poate… [citeste mai departe]

Lemn din furturi în valoare de aproape 12.000 de lei confiscat de la o firmă din Ulma

La data de 1 martie polițiști din cadrul I.P.J. Suceava – Serviciul de Ordine Publică-Biroul Protecția Fondului Forestier si Piscicol, au efectuat un control la o societate comercială de pe raza comunei Ulma, in vederea verificării… [citeste mai departe]

Noi facilități la achiziția online a biletelor de tren: Călătorii își pot alege vagonul și locul. Care este procedura

Noi facilități la achiziția online a biletelor de tren: Călătorii își pot alege vagonul și locul. Care este procedura CFR Călători vine cu o nouă facilitate… [citeste mai departe]

Un agent a cerut mită 300.000€

Un lucrător de poliţie judiciară delegat să efectueze activităţi de urmărire penală într-un dosar de la P.Î.C.C.J ar fi pretins de la o persoană vizată în cauza respectivă, pentru săvârşirea unor infracţiuni de evaziune fiscală şi delapidare, suma de 300.000 €. Banii respectivi ar fi fost pretinşi de inculpat în schimbul promisiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Program de weekend in Constanta: Evenimente 03 - 05 martie 2023

Evenimente 03 ndash; 05 martie 2023 Oficial, am iesit din iarna Primul weekend de primavara ne intampina cu vreme frumoasa, chiar daca momentan se concentreaza pe stari de semi innorare. Dar asta nu i motiv sa stai in casa. Asa ca, v am pregatit cateva recomandari pentru acest… [citeste mai departe]

Cum râd clujenii de renovările de la Parcul Operei făcute de Boc: „S-au eliminat acele garduri vii urâte, opresiv-comuniste chiar austro-imperiale”

Clujenii fac haz de necaz și pe bună dreptate, în urma renovărilor făcute de Primărie la Parcul… [citeste mai departe]

Fakenews al propagandei ruse care inflameaza Romania: trenurile cu busteni care ies din tara!

Cap Limpede, stiri adevarate: Pe diverse conturi de social media inca mai este reluat ocazional un fake-news de proportii, cu presupuse trenuri cu busteni care ar parasi Romania. Situatia sta pe dos, trenurile nu pleaca,… [citeste mai departe]

Un sarcofag roman vechi de peste 1.700 de ani a fost distrus cu excavatorul în timpul unei săpături la Alba Iulia

Un sarcofag rar, cu inscripție din secolul al II-lea și cu chipul Medusei sculptat în piatră a fost făcut bucăți, cu excavatorul, în cimitirul din Alba Iulia, iar sesizarea… [citeste mai departe]


Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

Publicat:
and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had […] The post Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

