Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting
The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had […] The post Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
