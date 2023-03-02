Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of Russia‘s war in Ukraine and spiralling U.S.–China tensions, with host India hoping that issues like climate change and Third World debt are not overlooked, according to Reuters. The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a trip to Turkey that Washington will support its ally “for as long as it takes” after earthquakes rocked the country two weeks ago, Reuters reports. The United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

- The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, warned NATO on Thursday that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, according to Reuters. Striking a similar tone at what he described as an anxious time for the country, the head of the Russian…

- The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has “zero impact” on its operations in the Asian country, according to Reuters. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which…

- European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…