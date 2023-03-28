Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure Belarus said on Tuesday it had decided to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons after years of pressure from the United States and its allies aimed at changing its political and geopolitical direction, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would in future look to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, a […] The post Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Emmanuel Macron was under pressure on Friday to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France’s worst street violence in years over a pension bill he has pushed through parliament without a vote, according to Reuters. In Paris and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted…

- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear clash was at its highest level in decades, warning that Moscow was in a “de-facto” open conflict with Washington over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Relations between Russia and the United States,…

- France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

- U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he is suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, according to Politico. Russia will halt its participation in the New START Treaty, Putin announced in a lengthy speech to…

- President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

- NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

- Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ministry confirmed an earlier…