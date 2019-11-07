Average net nominal wage rises to rd 648 euro in Sept 2019 The average net nominal wage stood at 3,082 lei (rd 648 euro) in September this year, up from the previous month by 38 lei (1.2pct) and the highest values were registered in information technology services activities (including activities of IT service activities) - 7,108 lei, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). At the opposite end, the lowest average net incomes were recorded in clothing production (1,762 lei).



The gross nominal average earning was 5,041 lei, by 60 lei (1.2pct) higher than in August 2019.



