Average net nominal wage rises to rd 648 euro in Sept 2019

Femeie de 40 ani din Polovragi, bătută de soț

La data de 6 noiembrie a.c., poliţişti din cadrul Poliției Orașului Novaci a fost sesizaţi prin apelul 112 de o femeie, de 40 de ani, din comuna Polovragi, despre faptul că are un conflict în familie, cu soțul său. Din primele cercetări efectuate de poliţişti la faţa locului a reieşit faptul că soţul femeii,… [citeste mai departe]

O fată de 15 ani din Arad a dispărut de mai bine de 24 de ore. Apelul polițiștilor

Iasmina Roxana Olariu, o fată în vârstă de 15 ani, din Arad, a dispărut de mai bine de 24 de ore. Fata a fost văzută ultima oară ieri dimineață, când a plecat de acasă. De atunci, ea nu s-a mai întors și nu se știe nimic despre… [citeste mai departe]

STEAUA ROȘIE - TOTTENHAM 0-4 // FOTO+VIDEO Gestul care a emoționat lumea fotbalului » Son și-a lipit mâinile, ca într-o rugăciune: „Acest gol e pentru tine, André!”

Sud-coreeanul Heung-Min Son (27 de ani) i-a dedicat… [citeste mai departe]

Se caută ingineri! Zeci de posturi pentru tineri absolvenți, la CFR

CFR caută ingineri! Zeci de astfel de posturi stau la dispoziția absolvenților ai unei instituții de învățământ superior cu profil tehnic. Căile Ferate Române SA, care este adminsitratorul rețelei feroviare naționale, a demarat programul de selecție pentru ocuparea… [citeste mai departe]

Alpinistul Alex Glăvan, scrisoare către Iohannis: Haina pe care o porţi acum îţi este mult, mult prea largă

Alpinistul Alex Glăvan i-a transmis o scrisoare publică preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, în care îi spune că deşi CSAT a catalogat tăierile ilegale de păduri ca fiind un atentat… [citeste mai departe]

Protest spontan la Spitalul Judeţean Craiova

Protest spontan la Spitalul Județean din Craiova. Medicii amenință cu blocarea activității și acuză managementul de o situație bugetară critică. Angajații susțin că în acest moment spitalul se află într-o adevărată criză financiară, iar angajații nu mai au nici măcar toate medicamentele necesare tratării pacienților.… [citeste mai departe]

Nevoie de voluntari în Timiș, pentru a pregăti casa unei mame cu patru copii pentru iarnă

Lucrările la casa Ionelei au avansat foarte mult: toate ferestrele au fost schimbate, are uși noi prin care nu mai bate vântul, au fost izolați pereții pe exterior, a sosit și soba cea nouă, paturi noi pentru copii… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci tineri bănuiți că vindeau ecstasy și canabis au fost reținuți. Kilograme de droguri găsite

Captură însemnată de droguri în urma perchezițiilor de marți, la Timișoara. Polițiștii de la Crimă Organizată au găsit în casele suspecților 2,5 kilograme de canabis, sute de comprimate de ecstasy,… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Soț evacuat din casă de poliție, după ce și-ar fi agresat soția

La data de 6 noiembrie , poliţişti din cadrul Poliției Orașului Novaci a fost sesizaţi prin apelul 112 de o femeie, de 40 de ani, din comuna Polovragi, despre faptul că are un conflict în familie, cu soțul său. Din primele cercetări efectuate de poliţişti… [citeste mai departe]


Average net nominal wage rises to rd 648 euro in Sept 2019

Publicat:
The average net nominal wage stood at 3,082 lei (rd 648 euro) in September this year, up from the previous month by 38 lei (1.2pct) and the highest values were registered in information technology services activities (including activities of IT service activities) - 7,108 lei, according to data published on Thursday by the of Statistics (INS).  At the opposite end, the lowest average net incomes were recorded in clothing production (1,762 lei). 

The gross nominal average earning was 5,041 lei, by 60 lei (1.2pct) higher than in August 2019. 

On the other…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Prices of industrial production increase 3.1pct in September

11:56, 04.11.2019 - The prices of industrial production in total (internal market and foreign market) increased, in September, by 3.1pct, compared to the same period of 2018, show the provisional data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  On the domestic market, the prices of industrial…

Romania's unemployment rate slightly increases to 3.9pct in September

10:18, 31.10.2019 - Romania's unemployment rate reached 3.9 percent in September, increasing by 0.1 percentage points compared to the one registered in August, the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.  According to the official statistics, men's unemployment rate (4.3 percent)…

Market services provided to enterprises advance 12.2 per cent in Jan-Aug

12:45, 15.10.2019 - Market services provided to enterprises recorded an increased turnover in nominal terms, in the first eight months of the year, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, of 12.2 and 12.9 per cent respectively, against the same period…

Net average wage drops to rd 640 EUR, in August (INS data)

10:46, 08.10.2019 - The nominal net average wage has dropped to 3,044 RON (rd 640 EUR) in August of this year, a 75 RON decline (2.4 pct) as compared to July 2019, according to data published by the National Institute for Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.  (1 euro = rd 4.75 RON)  The nominal gross average wage was of…

Unemployment rate drops to 3.8 pct in Q2 2019, with highest level in youths

10:03, 26.09.2019 - The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 pct in Q2 of this year and the highest level, 15 pct, was recorded among youths aged 15 to 24, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics published on Thursday.  As compared to the previous quarter, the unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage…

Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend on average 2,609,7 lei/person in H1 2019

10:08, 16.09.2019 - The total number of non-residents accommodated in collective tourist accommodation establishments in H1 of 2019 stood at almost 1.21 million, while their expenses amounted to 3.15 billion lei, according to the data issued on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  Thus, in H1 2019,…

Average net salary, median gross income drop in July 2019

11:24, 09.09.2019 - The average gross salary in Romania has reached, in July, the value of 5,091 RON, a 0.7 pct drop (36 RON) as compared to the previous month, while the average net salary diminished also by 0.7 pct (23 RON), to 3,119 RON, the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Monday show. …

Romania's resident population stays less than 20 ml (statistical provisional data)

11:32, 29.08.2019 - Romania's resident population was 19,405,000 as of January 1, 2019, by 125,500 less compared to January 1, 2018, shows provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  As of January 1, 2019 the urban population amounted to 10,450,000, by 0.5 percent less compared…


