Austria pushes to speed up EU accession for Western Balkans, especially Bosnia

Primăria Timişoara câștigă un nou proces pe tema organigramelor de personal

Primăria Timișoara anunță o nouă victorie în unul dintre procesele pe care le are pe tema organigramei de personal. Este un proces intentat de Sindicatul Liber al Salariaților Primăriei Municipiului Timișoara pentru suspendarea organigramei… [citeste mai departe]

Compania elvețiană Roche intră pe piaţa obezităţii

Gigantul farmaceutic elveţian Roche se pregăteşte să achiziţioneze dezvoltatorul de medicamente anti-obezitate Carmot Therapeutics, devenind cea mai recentă companie care încearcă să atace dominaţia Novo Nordisk şi Eli Lilly pe piaţa globală a medicamentelor pentru slăbit, transmite News.ro,… [citeste mai departe]

Granturi IMM de câte 100.000-500.000 EUR pentru cercetare-dezvoltare, în județele Brașov, Sibiu, Alba, Mureș, Covasna, Harghita. Ghidul și domeniile CAEN propuse

Microîntreprinderile și firmele mici și mijlocii (IMM) din cele 6… [citeste mai departe]

Ce-a mai rămas din hegemonia Americii?

Mai nimic: administrația Biden încearcă în zadar să facă față războaielor din Orientul Mijlociu și Europa, pregătindu-se în același timp pentru o creștere a tensiunilor dintre China și Taiwan. Nici posibila revenire a  lui Trump la Casa Albă nu va  întări poziția Statelor Unite la nivel global. Nu este vorba doar de numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, măsuri dure la FCSB, jucătorii să nu mai doarmă cu partenerele: „În fiecare seară împreunare, s-au dus seva și puterea”

Gigi Becali e pregătit să ia măsuri dure la FCSB, după înfrângerea cu Oțelul Galați, 0-2. Patronul le-a cerut jucătorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Timp de 4 zile, UNTOLD va transforma Expo City Dubai intr-un paradis al diversitatii muzicale si culturale

UNTOLD primul mega festival din Dubai, care va avea loc in perioada 15 18 februarie 2024, in Expo City Dubai, isi dezvaluie scenele magice. Potrivit organizatorilor, timp de 4 zile, UNTOLD… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO! Dispozitive Drug Test noi, la IPJ Vrancea, primite gratuit de la Consiliul Județean

Structurile de poliţie rutieră din judetul Vrancea vor avea în dotare, începând cu data de 05 decembrie a.c., două dispozitive Drug Test 5000 STK, primite în folosință gratuită de la Consiliul Județean Vrancea, în baza… [citeste mai departe]

11 iulie devine „Ziua Prieteniei dintre România şi Statele Unite ale Americii”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, marți, legea care prevede că 11 iulie devine „Ziua Prieteniei dintre România şi Statele Unite ale Americii”, când vor putea și organizate activități care vizează istoria şi promovarea relaţiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Şase dintre cele mai mari companii de lactate din lume anunţă că se aliază pentru a reduce emisiile de metan

Şase dintre cele mai mari companii de lactate din lume anunţă că se aliază pentru a reduce emisiile de metanŞase dintre cele mai mari companii de lactate din lume vor începe… [citeste mai departe]

Euro 2023 Otopeni: Inotatorii CSM Constanta, evolutie remarcabila in stafeta de 4x50 m liber. Finalisti, cu record national!

La Campionatul Europene de inot in bazin scurt 25 metri , de la Otopeni, Romania, in componenta David Popovici, George Alexandru Stoica Constantin, Mihai… [citeste mai departe]


Austria pushes to speed up EU accession for Western Balkans, especially Bosnia

Austria insists on speeding up the EU accession process for Western Balkan states, particularly Bosnia-Herzegovina, to ensure the region’s stability and protection from foreign influence as Brussels focuses on Ukraine’s EU bid, according to Euractiv. While the recommended opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova in November, it only recommended this […] The post Austria pushes to speed up EU accession for , especially Bosnia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

