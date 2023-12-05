Austria pushes to speed up EU accession for Western Balkans, especially Bosnia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…

- In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

- Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

- Romanian EU lawmaker Eugen Tomac (PMP/EPP) said he would appeal the EU Court of Justice’s decision rejecting his case against Austria’s Council veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, according to Euractiv. Because the EU court also delved into the substantive aspects, Tomac is convinced “we have…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will advocate for the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova at the European Council summit in December, he said during an official visit to Bucharest from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. …

- EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be opened in autumn 2023 or early next year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday, according to Euractiv. According to Lipavsky, the meeting in Kyiv was not just symbolic but also included important…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

- Romania’s gas transmission system operator Transgaz has announced the acquisition of Gazprom’s operations in the Republic of Moldova, a strategic move likely to further reduce Chișinau’s dependence on Russian gas, according to Euractiv. As part of the negotiations with the European Union, Republic of…