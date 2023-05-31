Austria, France, Netherlands push for tighter grip on EU private jet flight rules

Stiri Recomandate

Berbec Astrele iti recomanda sa te ocupi, pe indelete, de relatiile parteneriale. Vrei nu vrei, partenerul de viata sau chiar si cei de afaceri iti solicita aportul. Sunt situatii interesante, dinamice, dar care au farmecul lor. Implica te cu drag, pentru ca cei din jur au nevoie de tine. Rapid vei… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de Transport Public Cluj-Napoca SA va modifica programul transport urban si metropolitan pentru perioada  01 – 05 iunie 2023.Se va circula după cum urmează:01.06, 04.06 si 05.06.2023 – circulatia se va desfășura între orele 6,00–23,00,… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer român de TIR e blocat de 4 zile în cabină, în Germania, după ce polițiștii i-au interzis să-și continue călătoria și i-au confiscat camionul și platforma de transport pe care o tracta, relatează ziarul… [citeste mai departe]

Un turdean spune că în cursul zilei de marți, șoferul unui autobuz TUP Turda, care circula pe linia 14 nu a luat călătorii din stație deși lumea aștepta acolo sosirea… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Consiliului Județean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu, a semnat ordinul de începere a lucrărilor pentru implementarea unui sistem inteligent de monitorizare… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele care lucrează la pregătirea celei mai noi autostrăzi care va porni de la Timișoara sunt pe teren. Pe teren se realizează foraje geotehnice în zona localităților Jebel și Liebling. Pe acolo va trece viitoarea autostradă A9, care va lega Timișoara de granița cu Serbia, la Moravița.… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat a emis un Cod galben privind pericol excepțional de incendiu cu caracter natural, cu posibilitatea răspândirii acestuia pe arii extinse în Republica Moldova. Avertismentul este valabil în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Au început lucrările de resturare la Casa Camil Velican, primul primar român din Alba Iulia. Când ar putea fi gata Primăria Alba Iulia a predat amplasamentul Casei… [citeste mai departe]

Senatul a adoptat, marţi, în plen, o propunere legislativă de modificare a Codului muncii prin care părinţii copiilor de până în 8 ani pot solicita patru zile lunar de telemuncă. „La cerere, salariaţii… [citeste mai departe]


Austria, France, Netherlands push for tighter grip on EU private jet flight rules

Austria, France and the Netherlands are calling for tighter regulation of fuel-guzzling private jet flights, the three said in a letter sent to the , according to Euractiv. The letter was sent on the initiative of the environment ministry. “Private jet flights are a hobby of the super-rich. But it cannot be that we […] The post Austria, France, Netherlands push for tighter grip on EU private jet flight rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


