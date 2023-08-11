AUR's MP Tanasa: All the proposals of Ciolacu or Ciuca are toxic to the Romanian business community

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS has published the data from the most recent survey, conducted between July 8th and July 20th, 2023. According to the sociological research, the national voting intention does not show significant differences compared to the previous survey in May…

- Remus Ioan Stefureac, president of the STRATEGIC Thinking Group think-tank and CEO of INSCOP Research, presents an analysis of voting intention based on INSCOP Research polls conducted over the last two years and says that the scores of the four main parties - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social…

- The first 40 firefighters of Romania's national forest firefighting module left for Greece on Thursday on a mission to help the Greek authorities as part of their fire monitoring and suppression program. CITESTE SI EduMin: Candidates with averages below 5 in National Assessment has increased, those…

- AUR's Simion: It is not normal for former enemies to govern together. National leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion on Tuesday said that during the latest presidential consultations to select a new prime minister he wanted to present the measures that AUR considers…

- MP Dan Tanasa of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) says the issue of visits by Hungarian officials to Romania are "unacceptable," requesting the government and the President to "clear up" this matter immediately, claiming that the President of Hungary and other Hungarian officials are carrying…

- USR's Simion: Those who claim there is no money for teachers should quickly resign. The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), Deputy George Simion, on Tuesday stated that there is money for the striking teachers, only that they are used to pay for military equipment "out of use" and…

- 1204 - The Orthodox population with the Diocese of Oradea is mentioned. Pope Innocent III asked the Bishop of Oradea to turn this Romanian Orthodox population Catholic CITESTE SI PM Ciuca: Political consensus needed to further ensure Romania's development pace 15/05/2023 14 Ciolacu: Government…