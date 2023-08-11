AUR's MP Tanasa: All the proposals of Ciolacu or Ciuca are toxic to the Romanian business community

AUR's MP Tanasa: All the proposals of Ciolacu or Ciuca are toxic to the Romanian business communityPublicat:
MP of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Dan Tanasa says that the measures suggested by the government to cut public spending would be "toxic" to the Romanian business community, and that and that there are concrete, immediate solutions that can be taken to help narrow the government deficit.
"They want to take from those who pay taxes again. They also want to take from those who pay their contributions and rates and taxes and produce something in Romania; it's them they want to overburden with new rates and taxes. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL)…
