Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that One United Properties (ONE) and Transport Trade Services (TTS) shares will be included as of December 20 in FTSE Russell indices for Emerging Markets, FTSE Global All Cap and FTSE Global Micro Cap, respectively. One United Properties, a real…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release. “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…