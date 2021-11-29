Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

Stiri Recomandate

Avertismentul lui Jurma: Probabilitatea ca Omicron să ajungă în România cu ocazia sărbătorilor este de 100%

Avertismentul lui Jurma: Probabilitatea ca Omicron să ajungă în România cu ocazia sărbătorilor este de 100%

Medicul Octavian Jurma consideră că tulpina Omicron va ajunge în România, cu siguranță, în luna decembrie, cu ocazia sărbătorilor.   „Varianta B.1.1.529 (clada 21K sau Omicron)… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a Jandarmeriei a căzut într-un șanț. S-a întâmplat în Capitală – VIDEO

O mașină a Jandarmeriei a căzut într-un șanț. S-a întâmplat în Capitală – VIDEO

Un autoturism cu inscripțiile Jandarmeriei a ajuns, luni, într-un șanț. S-a întâmplat pe Șoseaua Fundeni, din Capitală. Mai precis, mașina Jandarmeriei a căzut pe partea dreptă, într-o groapă, într-o zonă în care se făceau… [citeste mai departe]

Pedeapsa primită de tânărul din Desești care în decembrie 2020 a furat un cap de TIR din Sighet și a făcut ravagii în Baia Mare

Pedeapsa primită de tânărul din Desești care în decembrie 2020 a furat un cap de TIR din Sighet și a făcut ravagii în Baia Mare

La sfârșitul anului trecut, în seara zilei de 26 decembrie, polițiștii din județ au au intrat în alertă. Un șofer teribilist conducea… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada Sebeș-Turda va fi deschisă complet de marți. Grindeanu: Dăm drumul circulaţiei pe lotul 2, „fără festivisme”

Autostrada Sebeș-Turda va fi deschisă complet de marți. Grindeanu: Dăm drumul circulaţiei pe lotul 2, „fără festivisme"

Austostrada Sebeș-Turda (A10) va fi deschisă complet începând din 30 noiembrie, a anunțat luni ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Franța pregătește taxiuri zburătoare pentru Jocurile Olimpice de vară din 2024

Franța pregătește taxiuri zburătoare pentru Jocurile Olimpice de vară din 2024

Franța va începe să testeze taxiuri aeriene electrice în următoarele luni într-un hub din afara Parisului, cu scopul de a avea două rute de zbor dedicate pentru a transporta pasagerii la timp pentru Jocurile Olimpice de vară din 2024. [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus a scăzut sub 3/1.000 în Timișoara. Scade și numărul pacienților COVID 19 internați în spitale

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus a scăzut sub 3/1.000 în Timișoara. Scade și numărul pacienților COVID 19 internați în spitale

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate 57 cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV2, care… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul OMS despre tulpina Omicron de COVID-19. Ce măsuri trebuie să ia statele lumii

Anunțul OMS despre tulpina Omicron de COVID-19. Ce măsuri trebuie să ia statele lumii

Tulpina Omicron de COVID-19 este posibil să se răspândească la nivel internațional, prezentând un risc global "foarte ridicat" de valuri de infecție care ar putea avea "consecințe grave" în unele zone, a... [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în Timişoara a scăzut sub 3 la mia de locuitori. În Timiş rata a ajuns la 2,42

Rata de infectare în Timişoara a scăzut sub 3 la mia de locuitori. În Timiş rata a ajuns la 2,42

Rata de infectare a ajuns în Timişoara la 2,92 la mia de locuitori, după ce în ziua precedentă a fost 3,02. Rata de infectare la nivelul judeţului este 2,42, în scădere faţă de ziua precedentă, când… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Transporturilor, vizită incognito pe autostrada Sebeș-Turda: Este noaptea minții!

Ministrul Transporturilor, vizită incognito pe autostrada Sebeș-Turda: Este noaptea minții!

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, a fost în vizită ”fără să știe nimeni” pe tronsonul 2 al autostrăzii Sebeș-Turda. În ciuda faptului că un kilometru din această autostradă s-a surpat, Grindeanu a explicat… [citeste mai departe]

BILANȚ - Număr mai scăzut de cazuri noi, dar testarea a frânat puternic

BILANȚ - Număr mai scăzut de cazuri noi, dar testarea a frânat puternic

Până astăzi, 29 noiembrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.778.045 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 10.292 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după… [citeste mai departe]


Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

Publicat:
Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

(BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company's shares are traded under the AQ ticker. "Aquila is the 20th company listed on […]

BVB: One United Properties and TTS will be included in FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets

15:05, 22.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that One United Properties (ONE) and Transport Trade Services (TTS) shares will be included as of December 20 in FTSE Russell indices for Emerging Markets, FTSE Global All Cap and FTSE Global Micro Cap, respectively. One United Properties, a real…

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

14:36, 12.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

14:05, 22.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

12:30, 17.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…


