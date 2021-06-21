Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as wellPublicat:
Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu informed on Monday, quoting a British study.
"Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains! A British study published in "The Lancet" medical journal shows that fully vaccinated persons with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca serums have developed antibodies capable to neutralise the Delta (India) strain of the novel coronavirus," Baciu writes on his Facebook page.
According to the Secretary of State, it is important that the body produces the necessary…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Andrei Baciu: Vaccinurile Pfizer si AstraZeneca neutralizeaza si varianta indiana de COVID
12:45, 21.06.2021 - Vaccinurile protejeaza si fața de noile variante ale tulpinii virale SARS-CoV2, sustine Andrei Baciu, secretarul de stat in ministerul sanatatii, care citeaza un studiu britanic publicat in revista medicala The Lancet."Un studiu britanic publicat in revista medicala ”The Lancet” arata ca persoanele…
Andrei Baciu: Vaccinurile ne protejeaza si de noile variante ale tulpinii virale SARS-CoV2
11:00, 21.06.2021 - Vaccinurile protejeaza si de noile variante ale tulpinii virale SARS-CoV2, afirma luni secretarul de stat in Ministerul Sanatatii Andrei Baciu, care citeaza un studiu britanic. ‘Vaccinurile ne protejeaza si de noile variante ale tulpinii virale SARS-CoV2! Un studiu britanic publicat in revista medicala…
Ghinea: The text of the motion is a web of blatant lies, misinformation and contradictions
18:45, 14.06.2021 - PSD spreads fake news more than the television stations serving this party, and the text of the motion is a web of lies, misinformation and flagrant contradictions, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea wrote on Monday on his Facebook account. According to the relevant…
Romania to receive a new tranche of Pfizer vaccine - 698,490 doses
09:25, 24.05.2021 - Romania receives a new vaccine tranche from Pfizer BioNTech on Monday, which consists of 698,490 doses. The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities Against COVID-19…
Almost 70,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine reach Romania on Monday
16:40, 23.05.2021 - Romania will receive a new tranche of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Monday, which consists of 698,490 doses. The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities…
CNCAV: 697,320 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive to Romania on Monday
17:10, 16.05.2021 - Romania will receive, on Monday, a new vaccine tranche, of 697,320 doses, from the Pfizer BioNTech company, announced the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 immunisation activities. The vaccines will be delivered by air and will reach the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.…
Studiu: Combinarea serurilor AstraZeneca și Pfizer provoaca mai multe efecte adverse decat varianta standard cu 2 doze din același vaccin
07:15, 14.05.2021 - Combinarea dozelor de vaccin impotriva COVID-19 crește riscul dezvoltarii simptomelor usoare pana la moderate la cei care au primit seruri diferite la prima si a doua doza, arata date preliminare ale unui studiu britanic. Studiul scoate in evidența faptul ca atunci cand sunt administrate la un interval…
STUDIU: Combinarea vaccinurlor anti-Covid Astra Zeneca și Pfizer - simptome și reacții adverse. Ce SFATURI dau cercetatorii
14:25, 13.05.2021 - Cercetatorii au afirmat ca atunci cand sunt administrate la un interval de patru saptamani, ambele variante de vaccinare, Pfizer/BioNTech urmat de Oxford/AstraZeneca sau Oxford/AstraZeneca urmat de Pfizer/BioNTech, au provocat mai multe reactii frecvente dupa a doua doza decat varianta standard a administrarii…