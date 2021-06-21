Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Stiri Recomandate

Marți începe Evaluarea Națională. Ce trebuie să știe elevii

Marți începe Evaluarea Națională. Ce trebuie să știe elevii

Evaluarea Națională pentru absolvenții clasei a VIII-a (EN VIII 2021) se va desfășura în perioada 22 iunie – 4 iulie 2021. Un număr de 131.177 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a, dintre care 12.006 în municipiul București, sunt înscriși pentru susținerea examenului, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 131.000 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a participă de marți la Evaluarea Națională

Peste 131.000 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a participă de marți la Evaluarea Națională

Un număr de 131.177 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a, dintre care 12.006 în municipiul București, sunt înscriși pentru susținerea examenului de Evaluare Națională, conform situației centralizate de Ministerul... [citeste mai departe]

Cum poate gestul lui Cristiano Ronaldo să forţeze regândirea strategiilor de marketing în era social media

Cum poate gestul lui Cristiano Ronaldo să forţeze regândirea strategiilor de marketing în era social media

Gestul lui Cristiano Ronaldo de a da la o parte două sticle de Coca-Cola amplasate strategic la vedere în timpul unei conferinţe de presă din cadrul Campionatului european de fotbal… [citeste mai departe]

Andrzej Duda la întrevederea cu Maia Sandu: Polonia va sprijini toate procesele democratice din Republica Moldova

Andrzej Duda la întrevederea cu Maia Sandu: Polonia va sprijini toate procesele democratice din Republica Moldova

Polonia este o țară prietenoasă și va sprijini toate procesele democratice din Republica Moldova. Declarația a fost făcută de către președintele Poloniei, Andrzej Duda, care… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 222 de timişeni s-au vaccinat anti Covid cu prima doză, în ultimele 24 de ore

Doar 222 de timişeni s-au vaccinat anti Covid cu prima doză, în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore, în Timiș, s-au administrat 607  vaccinuri după cum urmează: 25 – Moderna, 25 – AstraZeneca, 91 – Johnson&Johnson și 466 – Pfizer. Dintre acestea, 385 au fost doze de rapel, iar 222 prima doză. În cadrul etapei… [citeste mai departe]

S-a inaugurat bazinul de înot de pe malul Borcei. Cât s-a investit în construirea clădirii moderne

S-a inaugurat bazinul de înot de pe malul Borcei. Cât s-a investit în construirea clădirii moderne

Călăraşiul are bazin de înot la standarde europene. Investiţia, cifrată la peste 6 milioane de lei, a fost finalizată în 4 ani.Bazinul de înot didactic a fost dat în folosinţă  în weekend. [citeste mai departe]

Povestea simbolului Londrei, Tower Bridge, o capodoperă a inginerilor

Povestea simbolului Londrei, Tower Bridge, o capodoperă a inginerilor

La 21 iunie 1886 a început construcţia noului pod Tower Bridge, numit după o construcţie istorică celebră, aflată în apropiere, Tower of London. El a fost  timp de peste un secol unul dintre simbolurile Londrei şi al Regatului Unit. [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză meteo 21 - 25 iunie. Instabilitate atmosferică și disconfort termic

Prognoză meteo 21 - 25 iunie. Instabilitate atmosferică și disconfort termic

Instabilitate atmosferică şi disconfort termic în aproape toată ţara, în perioada 21 iunie, ora 22:00 - 25 iunie, ora 22:00, transmite ANM. În majoritatea regiunilor, mai ales în zonele deluroase... [citeste mai departe]

Trafic aglomerat pe DN1. Polițiștii acționează în zonă

Trafic aglomerat pe DN1. Polițiștii acționează în zonă

Polițiștii brașoveni acționează în dispozitivul de siguranță rutieră pentru fluidizarea traficului. Astfel, începând cu ora 12.00 la Dârste (municipiul Brașov), în Stațiunea Predeal la intersecția DN1 cu DN73A și la Râșnov (intersectia DN73 cu DN73A), s-au instituit dispozitive de… [citeste mai departe]

SCANDALUL URȘILOR – Se cere demiterea ministrului Mediului

SCANDALUL URȘILOR – Se cere demiterea ministrului Mediului

În cele 6 luni care au trecut de când România îl are ca ministru al mediului pe Tanczos Barna nu s-a schimbat nimic în bine. Ba din contră. O spun cei de la Agent Green, care au inițiat o campanie de strângere de semnături pentru demiterea acestuia din actuala funcție. „Acest ministru… [citeste mai departe]


Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Publicat:
Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well, Secretary of State with the informed on Monday, quoting a British study.

"Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains! A British study published in "" medical journal shows that fully vaccinated persons with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca serums have developed antibodies capable to neutralise the Delta (India) strain of the novel coronavirus," Baciu writes on his Facebook page.

According to the Secretary of State, it is important that the body produces the necessary…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


