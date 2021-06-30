Stiri Recomandate

Începând cu ziua de luni, 5 iulie, de la ora de la 21:00, televiziunea DIVA difuzează câte 4 episoade ale serialului În mintea criminalului (The Mentalist). Publicul are astfel ocazia să îl revadă  în acțiune pe actorul de origine australiană, Simon Baker, în rolul lui Patrick Jane.  … [citeste mai departe]

Filmările pentru „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, mult aşteptata continuare a succesului „Black Panther”, au început marţi în studiourile Pinewood din Atlanta, a anunţat Marvel Studios. Regizorul Ryan Coogler a revenit la cârma proiectului, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Sistemul „Alertă Răpire Copil” este sprijinit, începând de miercuri, de către Facebook. România este cea de-a 24-a țară din lume care colaborează cu platforma socială pentru găsirea copiilor răpiți. Începând de astăzi, Facebook sprijină Poliția Română… [citeste mai departe]

Fani ai filmului de toate vârstele, unii îmbrăcaţi în personajele preferate din "Avengers", s-au plimbat şi au făcut fotografii pe covorul roşu instalat în Leicester Square din Londra cu prilejul unei proiecţii speciale a peliculei cu super-eroi "Black… [citeste mai departe]

Până în data de 11 iulie, îți poți depune dosarul de recrutare pentru Academia de Poliție „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” pentru locurile alocate Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență și acesta e primul pas… [citeste mai departe]

Până astăzi, 30 iunie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.080.792 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban, preşedintele PNL, a declarat miercuri că are „un parteneriat cu preşedintele Iohannis… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Magistraților din România (AMR), Asociația Judecătorilor pentru Apărarea Drepturilor Omului (AJADO) și Asociația Procurorilor din România (APR) – trei organizații românești care… [citeste mai departe]

Îl cheamă George Alexandru Ghiță, dar prietenii îi spun Patty. De 17 ani e Mutu’ cetei de căluşari din Costești. Patty are 30 de ani, este căsătorit și are un băiețel de 4 ani. Se deosebește de ceilalți Muți, în primul rând, prin vestimentația complet neagră, mult prea simplă și elegantă pentru rolul pe care […] [citeste mai departe]

Acuzaţiile deputatului Radu Marian la adresa PSRM, că ar fi preluat schemele de la Agenţia Servicii Publice (ASP) după plecarea lui Vladimir Plahotniuc, „sunt o minciună ticăloasă şi o provocare electorală îndreptată împotriva Blocului electoral al Comuniştilor şi Socialiştilor”. [citeste mai departe]


Alser Forest listed bonds worth €1.5mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Publicat:
, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and an interest rate of […] The post listed bonds worth E1.5mln on the appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

