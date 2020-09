BEC - voters turnout: 15.69pct of the voters came to the polling stations until 12.00 am

The turnout for the local elections, nationwide, was, on Sunday, until 12.00, of 15.69 per cent, respectively 2,870,898 voters, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).In urban areas, the turnout was 1,346,073… [citeste mai departe]