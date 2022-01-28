Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Un bloc întreg din România se vinde la prețul unui apartament. Ce ascunde proprietarul

În orașul Anina din județul Caraș-Severin, 13 blocuri au fost scoase la vânzare cu doar 49.000 de euro fiecare. Blocurile au fost abandonate de mai bine de 30 de ani, dar proprietarul speră că va găsi doritori să le cumpere… [citeste mai departe]

Ro - ALERT demontează ÎNCĂ o INFOMAȚIE FALSĂ: vaccinurile Pfizer NU sunt contaminate cu oxid de grafen

Specialiștii susțin că vaccinurile împotriva Covid-19 nu conțin oxid de grafen. Informația a pornit în urma unui studiu cu erori, realizat în Spania, anunță RO Vaccinare. Informația privind… [citeste mai departe]

Health Ministry: 31.41pct of tests done for COVID-19 detection are positive

No less than 31.41 per cent of the COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours came out positive, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. "As many as 31,724 people resulted to be positive out of a total of 109,900 RT-PCR and antigen tests carried… [citeste mai departe]

Lavrov, despre propunerile NATO şi SUA privind soluţionarea crizei ruso-ucrainene: „Putin va decide răspunsul”. Avertismentul lui Biden

Vladimir Putin va decide cu privire la felul în care va răspunde propunerilor în scris primite din partea NATO şi SUA… [citeste mai departe]

Produsul de la LIDL, vândut de 400 de ori mai ieftin decât în alte magazine. A fost bătaie pe el

Produsul de la LIDL, vândut de 400 de ori mai ieftin decât în alte magazine. A fost bătaie pe el Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Ofertă de nerefuzat . Cum facem un concediu reușit cu bani puțini! Oferta… [citeste mai departe]

Scântei între Nemerenco și Partidul lui Stratulat: Ați pus în scenă un spectacol indecent, cu insulte pe Facebook. Coborâți la realitățile de aici

Declarațiile tensionate între ministra Sănătății și pediatrul Mihai Stratulat nu se domolesc.… [citeste mai departe]

De ce sunt pisicile înnebunite după cutii, de fapt. Ce se întâmplă în corpul lor când se ascund în ele

La fel ca multe alte lucruri foarte ciudate pe care le fac pisicile, știința nu a descifrat pe deplin acest mister specific felinelor. Există avantajul evident al prădătorilor pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Rafael Nadal declară că o calificare în finala de la Melbourne poate fi mai mare decât un titlu de Grand Slam

Spaniolul Rafael Nadal, numărul 5 ATP, a opinat că victoria din semifinalele turneului Australian Open, contra italianului Matteo Berrettini, are o importanţă mai mare decât… [citeste mai departe]

Defecţiune majoră a serverului Serviciul Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Buzău: Examenele de obţinere a permisului au fost amânate

Zeci de persoane programate vineri, la Buzău, să susţină proba practică a… [citeste mai departe]

Razie în rândul taximetriștilor la Câmpia Turzii. S-a lăsatcu amenzi

Polițiștii au verificat la Câmpia Turzii modul în care se face transportul persoanelor și legalitatea documentelor deținute de taximetriști.Vineri dimineața,, 28 ianuarie, în intervalul orar 08.00 - 11.00, polițiștii rutieri și de ordine publică din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]


Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

Publicat:
Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. , Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced the number of flights to and from Ukraine, according to a […] The post Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

