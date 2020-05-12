AgriMin Oros: Agricultural area affected so far by drought - 1.1mln ha

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- One of the main concerns for the next period is that, in Romania, protective masks can be found in stores after May 15, at a price around 2 lei, Minister of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu declared on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Digi 24."The main concern of…

- The Government is considering the possibility of increasing the amount of classical unemployment, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru stated on Tuesday for Adevarul Live..She pointed out that the Government has so far resorted to the payment of furlough so that employers…

- The Easter celebrations have been "very peaceful," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, adding that no risk of an increase in the risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy celebrations. "I believe that the Easter celebrations have been very peaceful…

- Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Tuesday informed in Azuga that after discussing the matter with the Romanian Patriarchy they established a series of measures to allow the faithful "to enjoy" the Easter celebrations. "Today we are going to announce some measures we have taken together with the…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday stated in Brasov that the authorities are currently discussing the possibility to appoint a military management team at the Deva Hospital, in the context of the resignations of the current manager and medical director at this healthcare facility. "We are…

- A coordination centre became operational on Tuesday morning to keep in touch with the public health departments and the healthcare facilities under the authority of the Health Ministry for real-time identification of the risks related to coronavirus infection and establishing required measures. "The…

- The execution of the general consolidated budget ended with a 460,000 million lei deficit (0.04 per cent of the GDP), in January, according to the data sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). In January 2019, a surplus of 700 million lei was recorded, 0.07 per cent of the GDP, respectively."Compared…

