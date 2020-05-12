AgriMin Oros: Agricultural area affected so far by drought - 1.1mln ha

Stiri Recomandate

Epidemie se răspândește rapid în satul Râmnicelu. Boala a ajuns și printre angajații primăriei

Buzăul înregistrează un nou val de îmbolnăviri cu COVID-19, 16 cazuri fiind confirmate într-o singură zi. Cei mai mulți sunt din satul Râmnicelu, unde focarul a fost izolat la sfârșitul săptămânii… [citeste mai departe]

Maşina unui poliţist de frontieră, incendiată în curtea casei sale de contrabandişti de ţigări

O mână criminală a incendiat maşina unui poliţist de frontieră din Rădăuţi, judeţul Suceava, chiar în curtea casei acestuia. Imobilul se află la o distanţă de doar 200 de metri de sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Connect-R a răbufnit, după roast-ul Mirei de la iUmor. „Îmi pare rău că accepți un text total rasist!”

Artista Mira a urcat pe scena iUmor, unde a prezentat un roast care nu a avut replici dure numai la adresa juraților, ci și la adresa altor artiști, cum ar fi Ștefan Bănică Jr,… [citeste mai departe]

Bode: “Tarom a intrat bolnav în criză.” Ce șanse are să se recupereze după COVID-19 și cum vom zbura după 15 mai

Bode: “Tarom a intrat bolnav în criză.&" Ce șanse are să se recupereze după COVID-19 și cum vom zbura după 15 mai Tarom a intrat bolnav în criză, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Până unde va ajunge nebunia prețurilor după criza generata de COVID-19

În piețe, legumele și fructele se vând la prețuri exorbitante, iar pierderile estimate pentru anul 2020 în industria cărnii din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus ar putea depăşi mai multe milioane de euro. [citeste mai departe]

Piste de biciclete pe două bulevarde principale ale Devei

Primăria Deva a semnat un contract de finanţare pe fonduri europene pentru modernizarea trotuarelor şi alveolelor de pe bulevardul Decebal şi Bulevardul 22 Decembrie care leagă Deva Mall de sensul giratoriu din cartierul Dorobanţi. Administraţia publică locală intenţionează să amenajeze… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii S-AU DEZLĂNȚUIT la adresa Guvernului: Să ne întoarcă unii împotriva celorlalți

Medicii din ambulatoriul de specialitate, reprezentați la nivel național de APMA, care au lucrat în linia întâi pe toată stării de urgență, expunându-se zilnic la riscuri, cu materialele de protecție limitate sau pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ca între intelectuali. Theodor Paleologu, atacat de Daniel Funeriu: Intelectual fără operă, politician fără bilanţ

Daniel Funeriu, fost ministru al Educaţiei şi membru al PDL, îl critică dur pe fostul său coleg, Theodor Paleologu, fost ministru al Culturii, despre care spune… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19: 563 de dosare penale pentru infracțiuni de zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor

BULETIN DE PRESĂ  12 Mai 2020, ora 13.00 De la intrarea în vigoare a Ordonanței Militare nr. 2 și până în prezent, au fost plasate în carantină instituționalizată 2.302 de persoane care nu au respectat perioada de autoizolare.… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
AgriMin Oros: Agricultural area affected so far by drought - 1.1mln ha

The agricultural area affected so far by drought amounts to 1.1 million hectares, the largest being registered in , 416,000 hectares, while the irrigated areas at national level have reached 222,121 hectares, Minister of Agriculture and said on Tuesday in a press briefing. "So far we have the centralized situation related to the declarations of the disaster areas and related to the farmers' declarations. The disaster area is 1.1 million hectares. (...) The counties with the largest disaster areas are Constanta, which has 416,000 hectares, and the…

