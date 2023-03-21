AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formula

Stiri Recomandate

Simulare Evaluarea Națională 2023, în ALBA: Aproape 200 de elevi nu au fost prezenți la proba la Matematică de astăzi

Cenzură în Hong Kong: Film interzis pentru că Xi Jinping a fost comparat cu un urs

Proiecția filmului de groază Winnie the Pooh a fost anulată în Hong Kong deoarece președintele Chinei Xi Jinping este comparat cu ursul care joacă rolul principal, notează Mediafax.  Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Cutie suspectă în spatele unui bloc din Sibiu: Intervin poliţiştii şi specialiştii SRI

Poliţia Sibiu a fost sesizată, marţi, despre prezenţa unei cutii suspecte în spatele unui bloc di oraş, la faţa locului fiind trimise mai multe echipaje. Au fost chemaţi şi specialiştii SRI.”În urma unui apel 112 prin… [citeste mai departe]

Acționarii străini nu mai fac legea în Ungaria - Viktor Orban mută strategic pentru naționalizarea pieței comunicațiilor

Statul ungar a achiziţionat, în mod indirect, o participaţie minoritară la operatorul de telefonie Yettel Magyarorszag, ceea ce sporeşte controlul… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Manea și colegi din Filarmonica Botoșani, concert de vis în singurul hotel de 7 stele din lume – VIDEO & GALERIE FOTO

Concertele sold out desfășurate la Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor sunt dublate la Filarmonica ”George Enescu” de spectacole susținute în săli celebre… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria acuză „presiuni masive de pe ambele maluri ale Atlanticului” pentru a renunța la protejarea minorității maghiare din Ucraina

Guvernul ungar este supus unei „presiuni masive de pe ambele maluri ale Atlanticului” pentru a renunţa la eforturile de… [citeste mai departe]

Raportul anual al Departamentului de Stat al SUA privind drepturile omului constată deficienţe ale României în multiple domenii

Departamentul de Stat american a publicat, luni, raportul anual pentru 2022 privind situaţia drepturilor omului în lume. Referitor la România,… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Maramureş organizează Ziua Porților Deschise în Centrul Vechi din Baia Mare

Copiii de toate vârstele, dar și adulții, sunt invitați să participe vineri, 24 martie, începând cu ora 09.00, la Ziua Porților Deschise organizată cu prilejul Zilei Poliţiei Române. Polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Maramureș… [citeste mai departe]

Poeții basarabeni au impresionat la conacul Goleștilor, de Ziua Internațională a poeziei

Conacul Goleștilor a găzduit, astăzi, cea de-a cincea ediție a Zilei Internaționale a Poeziei. Aflat în organizarea Nicoletei Popa Grigore, evenimentul cultural de la Muzeul Viticulturii și Pomiculturii Golești, a reunit… [citeste mai departe]

USR propune modificări privind pensiile speciale care ar duce la economii anuale de 4 miliarde de lei

 Preşedintele USR, Cătălin Drulă, a prezentat, marţi, propunerile partidului său privind pensiile speciale, menţionând că aplicarea acestor principii ar duce la economii anuale de 4 miliarde de lei.  [citeste mai departe]


AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formula

AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formula

The amount of 10 million EUR allocated to Romania to support farmers affected by the influx of grain from Ukraine is derisory and I asked Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to reanalyze the calculation formula, Minister of Agriculture and told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"I argued at the Council, in the discussion with the for Agriculture, that the amount is small for Romania. It is a derisory amount. He explained to us the constraints he has, justifying that the Commission's decision was to grant only 56 million EUR from the total crisis…

MApN: Strengthening defence and deterrence posture on Eastern Flank, discussed with delegation of Latvian Saeima

17:45, 21.03.2023 - The Secretary of State for the relation with Parliament and the quality of life of the staff within the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Eduard Bachide, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the ministry with a delegation led by Latvian Speaker of the Saeima Edvards Smiltens, who is on a visit to Romania.According…

StateSec Precup: Romania is sitting on a bag of money and it's up to us to build concrete projects

17:11, 21.03.2023 - Romania is sitting on a bag of money, which can be transformed into concrete projects, taking into account that, this year, a record amount was allocated from the state budget for investments, namely 7pct of Romania's GDP, State Secretary with the Finance Ministry Mihai Calin Precup stated on Tuesday."Romania…

DefMin Tilvar reiterates support for Ukraine and Rep. of Moldova in informal meeting of EU defence ministers

11:00, 09.03.2023 - The minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where he reiterated our country's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, informs the Ministry of National Defence…

AgriMin Daea says all products entering Romania are safe for human consumption

20:25, 08.03.2023 - The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, stated on Wednesday that all products entering the country, including those from Ukraine, are checked by the state institutions in customs, and they do not represent a danger for human consumption or animals. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Parliament adopts Statement of Support for Ukraine: Russian Federation must stop war

16:20, 07.03.2023 - The joint plenum of Parliament on Tuesday adopted a Statement of Support for Ukraine in the context of the completion, on February 24, 2023, of one year since the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis to reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine at Feb 9 EU summit in Brussels

11:30, 09.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fii la curent…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania shall continue to substantially support Ukraine, in cooperation with all partners

19:15, 24.01.2023 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges,…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…


