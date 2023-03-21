AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formula

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Secretary of State for the relation with Parliament and the quality of life of the staff within the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Eduard Bachide, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the ministry with a delegation led by Latvian Speaker of the Saeima Edvards Smiltens, who is on a visit to Romania.According…

- Romania is sitting on a bag of money, which can be transformed into concrete projects, taking into account that, this year, a record amount was allocated from the state budget for investments, namely 7pct of Romania's GDP, State Secretary with the Finance Ministry Mihai Calin Precup stated on Tuesday."Romania…

- The minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where he reiterated our country's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, informs the Ministry of National Defence…

The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, stated on Wednesday that all products entering the country, including those from Ukraine, are checked by the state institutions in customs, and they do not represent a danger for human consumption or animals.

The joint plenum of Parliament on Tuesday adopted a Statement of Support for Ukraine in the context of the completion, on February 24, 2023, of one year since the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges,…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…