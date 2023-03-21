AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formula

AgriMin Daea: Amount allocated to Romania to support farmers is derisory;I requested revision of the calculation formulaPublicat:
The amount of 10 million EUR allocated to Romania to support farmers affected by the influx of grain from Ukraine is derisory and I asked Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to reanalyze the calculation formula, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea told AGERPRES on Tuesday.
"I argued at the Council, in the discussion with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, that the amount is small for Romania. It is a derisory amount. He explained to us the constraints he has, justifying that the Commission's decision was to grant only 56 million EUR from the total crisis…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
MApN: Strengthening defence and deterrence posture on Eastern Flank, discussed with delegation of Latvian Saeima
17:45, 21.03.2023 - The Secretary of State for the relation with Parliament and the quality of life of the staff within the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Eduard Bachide, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the ministry with a delegation led by Latvian Speaker of the Saeima Edvards Smiltens, who is on a visit to Romania.According…
StateSec Precup: Romania is sitting on a bag of money and it's up to us to build concrete projects
17:11, 21.03.2023 - Romania is sitting on a bag of money, which can be transformed into concrete projects, taking into account that, this year, a record amount was allocated from the state budget for investments, namely 7pct of Romania's GDP, State Secretary with the Finance Ministry Mihai Calin Precup stated on Tuesday."Romania…
DefMin Tilvar reiterates support for Ukraine and Rep. of Moldova in informal meeting of EU defence ministers
11:00, 09.03.2023 - The minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where he reiterated our country's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, informs the Ministry of National Defence…
AgriMin Daea says all products entering Romania are safe for human consumption
20:25, 08.03.2023 - The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, stated on Wednesday that all products entering the country, including those from Ukraine, are checked by the state institutions in customs, and they do not represent a danger for human consumption or animals. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
Parliament adopts Statement of Support for Ukraine: Russian Federation must stop war
16:20, 07.03.2023 - The joint plenum of Parliament on Tuesday adopted a Statement of Support for Ukraine in the context of the completion, on February 24, 2023, of one year since the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
President Iohannis to reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine at Feb 9 EU summit in Brussels
11:30, 09.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fii la curent…
ForMin Aurescu: Romania shall continue to substantially support Ukraine, in cooperation with all partners
19:15, 24.01.2023 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges,…
Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine
15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…