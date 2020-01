EnviMin Alexe: Rabla Program to start in March

The "Rabla Clasic" program will start in March, and the number of vouchers offered for used cars will be at least 60,000, said on Monday, at private broadcaster Digi 24, the Environment, Waters and Forests Minister, Costel Alexe."I want that when we inform citizens, who are the beneficiaries of this program,… [citeste mai departe]