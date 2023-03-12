18 calls worth 1.15 billion euros for education, integration on labour market by Ministry of Investment, EU Projects

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of 17,268,132.84 RON to settle the invoices for 11 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme.

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 34.094 billion euros in 2022, by 10.420 billion euros higher (+44 pct) compared to 2021, as FOB exports rose 23.1 percent to 91.951 billion euros, and CIF imports advanced 28.1 percent to 126.046 billion euros, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics.

In 2022, the real estate market in Romania recorded investments of over 1.25 billion EUR, a 36% increase compared to the volume recorded in the previous year, shows the latest report of a real estate investment company.

The government will adopt, on Wednesday, through a draft law, a financing agreement concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB), based on which investments will be made in road safety projects in 89 localities, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The volume of transactions with commercial real estate assets with a 5 million EUR minimum value totaled approximately 1.25 billion EUR in 2022, 40pct more than in 2021, of which almost 600 million EUR represents the volume traded in Quarter 4 alone, according to a JLL Romania analysis.

Romania's exports of cereals and cereal-based products over January - September 2022 amounted to almost 3.78 billion euros, up 41.2 percent compared to the year-ago period, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The Finance Ministry approved this year 2.8 billion RON worth of state aid for 65 investment projects totaling approximately 8 billion RON and which will generate more than 9,500 new jobs, the Finance Ministry informs.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, of which the sum of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.