18 calls worth 1.15 billion euros for education, integration on labour market by Ministry of Investment, EU Projects

Mega-accidentul cu 42 de mașini din Ungaria a fost surprins de camerele de luat vederi (Video)

Mega-accidentul cu 42 de mașini din Ungaria a fost surprins de camerele de luat vederi (Video)

Autoritățile din Ungaria au dezvăluit ce ar fi putut provoca accidentul de pe M1, de sâmbătă în care au fost implicate 32 de mașini, 5 dube și 5 camioane și care s-a soldat cu moartea unui om și rănirea a peste… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a rămas o bătrână de 91 de ani fără pensie şi curent electric. E strigător la cer ce au făcut autorităţile

Cum a rămas o bătrână de 91 de ani fără pensie şi curent electric. E strigător la cer ce au făcut autorităţile

Fiecăruia dintre noi, măcar odată ni s-a întâmplat să vem probleme cu banca, fie din cauza unor erori de sistem, sau din alte motive, dar măcar am știut ce și… [citeste mai departe]

PE UN TEREN PROST – CS Minaur termină la egalitate cu Gloria Buzău

PE UN TEREN PROST – CS Minaur termină la egalitate cu Gloria Buzău

CS Minaur Baia Mare a terminat la egalitate, scor 1-1, partida disputată astăzi, 12 martie, cu cei de la Gloria Buzău, pe stadionul „Viorel Mateianu”. S-a jucat pe un teren foarte prost, lucru remarcat de ambii antrenori, cu un Minaur care a avut puține ocazii… [citeste mai departe]

Avram Gal: Sunt un om de echipă, și am suficientă experiență să știu că fără oamenii potriviți la locul potrivit orice proiect este sortit eșecului

Avram Gal: Sunt un om de echipă, și am suficientă experiență să știu că fără oamenii potriviți la locul potrivit orice proiect este sortit eșecului

La finele săptămânii curente am organizat alături de colegii de la organizația municipală… [citeste mai departe]

Liga 4: Hidro Șugag, 10-0 cu Cuprirom Abrud, Industria – victorie clară la Vama Seacă, Inter Unirea – succes net cu Kinder

Liga 4: Hidro Șugag, 10-0 cu Cuprirom Abrud, Industria – victorie clară la Vama Seacă, Inter Unirea – succes net cu Kinder

Liga 4: Hidro Șugag, 10-0 cu Cuprirom Abrud, Industria – victorie clară la Vama Seacă, Inter Unirea – succes net cu Kinder Liderul industria Galda… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul găzduiește săptămâna viitoare două congrese de Medicină Nucleară

Bucureștiul găzduiește săptămâna viitoare două congrese de Medicină Nucleară

În perioada 15 – 18 Martie, Societatea Română de Medicină Nucleară și Imagistică Moleculară organizează a XX-a ediţie a Congresului Balcanic de Medicină Nucleară și a V-a ediție a Congresului Național de Medicină Nucleară.    Congresul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe strada Horea! A intrat în gardul Sinagogii

Accident pe strada Horea! A intrat în gardul Sinagogii

Un șofer intrat cu mașina în gardul Sinagogii, de pe strada Horea, din Cluj-Napoca.Accidentul s-a produs în jurul orei 17.30. ”Două persoane primesc îngrijiri medicale, fiind vorba despre o femeie și un bărbat. Ambii sunt conștienți și cooperanți și vor fi transportați la spital. În accident… [citeste mai departe]

Momente emoționante la meciul echipei naționale de fotbal feminin a României U17: tricolorele au fost susținute din tribune de tineri cu sindromul Down

Momente emoționante la meciul echipei naționale de fotbal feminin a României U17: tricolorele au fost susținute din tribune de tineri cu sindromul Down

În săptămâna de acțiune CAFE (Centrul pentru Acces la Fotbal în Europa), echipa națională… [citeste mai departe]

India reintroduce ghepardul pe teritoriul său după 70 de ani. Ultimul exemplar a fost ucis de un prinţ

India reintroduce ghepardul pe teritoriul său după 70 de ani. Ultimul exemplar a fost ucis de un prinţ

O pereche de gheparzi din Namibia a fost eliberată în sălbăticie în India, ca parte a unui proiect de reintroducere a acestor feline care au dispărut din ţară în urmă cu peste 70 de ani, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele finalei liceelor „Miss & Mister Bucovina”

Rezultatele finalei liceelor „Miss & Mister Bucovina”

Asociația de ajutorare a copiilor și tinerilor dotați, talentați și din sistemul de protecție a copilului aflat în dificultate „EUROACTIV” Suceava, Shopping City – Suceava, Asociația ”Plai Străbun”, în parteneriat cu Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Suceava, și Școala de Dans InteRob Studio,… [citeste mai departe]


18 calls worth 1.15 billion euros for education, integration on labour market by Ministry of Investment, EU Projects

Publicat:
18 calls worth 1.15 billion euros for education, integration on labour market by Ministry of Investment, EU Projects

of Investments and (MIPE) announces that from the second quarter of this year it will be possible to access the financing intended for the fields of education and access to the labour market, through the Education and Employment Program 2021 - 2027, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The first eight calls for projects financed by the Education and will be launched in the second quarter of this year, another six being scheduled for the period June - September 2023, while in the last quarter of the year 2023 four calls will be opened.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

11:35, 13.02.2023 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of 17,268,132.84 RON to settle the invoices for 11 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's 2022 trade deficit widens by 44 pct to 34 bln euros

10:40, 09.02.2023 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 34.094 billion euros in 2022, by 10.420 billion euros higher (+44 pct) compared to 2021, as FOB exports rose 23.1 percent to 91.951 billion euros, and CIF imports advanced 28.1 percent to 126.046 billion euros, shows data released on Thursday by the…

Real estate market in Romania exceeds 1.25 billion EUR in investment volume in 2022 (report)

17:35, 07.02.2023 - In 2022, the real estate market in Romania recorded investments of over 1.25 billion EUR, a 36% increase compared to the volume recorded in the previous year, shows the latest report of a real estate investment company, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: We will approve investments in road safety based on an agreement with EIB worth 50 M euros

13:15, 18.01.2023 - The government will adopt, on Wednesday, through a draft law, a financing agreement concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB), based on which investments will be made in road safety projects in 89 localities, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele…

Real estate investments reach 1.25 billion EUR threshold in 2022, up 40pct (analysis)

14:55, 12.01.2023 - The volume of transactions with commercial real estate assets with a 5 million EUR minimum value totaled approximately 1.25 billion EUR in 2022, 40pct more than in 2021, of which almost 600 million EUR represents the volume traded in Quarter 4 alone, according to a JLL Romania analysis. Fii…

Exports of cereals and cereal-based products at 3.7 bln euros over Jan - Sep 2022

11:11, 12.01.2023 - Romania's exports of cereals and cereal-based products over January - September 2022 amounted to almost 3.78 billion euros, up 41.2 percent compared to the year-ago period, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

2.8 bln RON worth of state aid approved in 2022 for 65 major impact investment projects

13:20, 30.12.2022 - The Finance Ministry approved this year 2.8 billion RON worth of state aid for 65 investment projects totaling approximately 8 billion RON and which will generate more than 9,500 new jobs, the Finance Ministry informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Ministry of Finance intends to borrow over 5.3 billion RON in January 2023

10:15, 30.12.2022 - The Ministry of Finance has planned, in January 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.7 billion RON, of which the sum of 645 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions . Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


