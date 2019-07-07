Protest rally in Victoriei Square against adoption by Gov't of OUG on Administrative Code

Stiri Recomandate

Gigi Becali îl sfătuiește pe Gică Hagi să nu îl vândă acum pe Ianis: „Peste doi ani va valora 100 de milioane”

Gigi Becali, finanțatorul FCSB, a vorbit despre posibilul transfer al lui Ianis Hagi (20 de ani) în străinătate și l-a sfătuit pe Hagi senior să îl mai țină… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul covorului basarabean, organizat la Clişova Nouă. Vizitatorii au venit din toate colţurile ţării

Festivalul covorului basarabean a fost organizat la Clişova Nouă, raionul Orhei. Meşterii populari şi gospodinele şi-au amintit de tradiţiile de altă dată şi au scos la soare peste… [citeste mai departe]

CSA STEAUA ARE PALMARESUL // Gigi Becali, o nouă reacție la adresa lui Florin Talpan: „Să fie talpanizată România! Judecătoarei i-a fost milă de el”

Gigi Becali, 61 de ani, patronul lui FCSB, susține că juristul Florin Talpan a câștigat… [citeste mai departe]

Cumpărături online: Semne că poți fi păcălit

Inspectorul Nicolae Olăraşu din cadrul Agenției pentru Protecția Consumatorilor a vorbit în studioul Radio Sputnik Moldova despre criteriile la care trebuie să atrageți atenția atunci când faceți cumpărături online. [citeste mai departe]

Ruşii insistă pentru Ianis Hagi: Suma uriaşă pe care o pune la bătaie Spartak Moscova

Spartak Moscova este una dintre echipele interesate de transferul lui Ianis Hagi (20 de ani), de la FC Viitorul, iar formația din Rusia ar fi favorită pentru transferul decarului, transmite Mediafax.Ruşii oferă 12 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Două proiectile au fost descoperite de un participant la un festival de tradiţii populare din Alba

O persoană care participa duminică la un festival de tradiţii populare în Vinerea, localitate care aparţine de oraşul Cugir, a descoperit în pădurea din apropiere două proiectile. Potrivit Inspectoratului… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme în sistemul bancar german? Deutsche Bank lansează cel mai mare plan de restructurare din istoria sa. O cincime din angajați sunt disponibilizați

Prima bancă germană, Deutsche Bank, a anunţat duminică cel mai amplu plan de restructurare… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa USV Suceava s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale competiției

În perioada 4-10 iulie, echipa de handbal masculin a Universității ”Ștefan cel Mare” din Suceava participă la Campionatul European Universitar care are loc la Bydgoszcz în Polonia. Echipa pregătită de Adrian Chiruț este într-o grupă cu grupări reprezentând… [citeste mai departe]

Vicele Harșovschi a oficiat în acest weekend nu mai puțin de 21 de casătorii

Viceprimarul Sucevei, Lucian Harșovschi, a avut un weekend foarte încărcat. Așa cum a postat pe pagina sa de socializare tânărul vice a oficiat nu mai puțin de 21 de căsătorii. ”A fost un weekend plin, cu 21 de căsătorii în municipiul Suceava.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum deosebești ochelarii de soare originali de cei contrafăcuți?

Cei mai periculoși ochelari de soare sunt ochelarii contrafăcuți, deoarece persoana care îi poartă are falsa impresie că este protejat de efectele nocive ale radiațiilor ultraviolete. De aceea, o marcă de prestigiu poate fi o garanție a calității ochelarilor, însă doar… [citeste mai departe]


Protest rally in Victoriei Square against adoption by Gov't of OUG on Administrative Code

Publicat:
Approximately 100 people are participating on Sunday in a protest rally in , in Bucharest, against the adoption by the Government of the (OUG) on the .
Dressed in folk costumes, waving flags and chanting patriotic songs, the participants in the rally rejected the adopted through OUG by the Government, on the grounds that this normative act introduces the Hungarian language as the second official language in the state.

The organizer of the protest, , president of the

Romania, Hungarian experts discuss Valea Uzului cemetery controversy

12:15, 27.06.2019 - Romanian and Hungarian experts have discussed the controversial situation of the Valea Uzului cemetery at a working meeting.  Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports that the working meeting of the experts was held in Bucharest on Wednesday in an attempt to look into shared interest…

President Iohannis, political leaders of Moldova hold phone calls, Moldovan PM Sandu in Bucharest on July 2

17:22, 26.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday had phone calls with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase and with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, the Presidential Administration informs.According to the source,…

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit

10:24, 01.06.2019 - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania.The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The…

ForMin Melescanu: President Iohannis is virtually responsible for situation at polling stations abroad

22:24, 29.05.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu considers President Klaus Iohannis to be guilty of the problems that occurred at the polling stations abroad at Sunday's elections, with the Government official saying on Wednesday that a dismissal request such as the one made by the president in his case…

Romanian PM Viorica Dancila - meeting with US Ambassador Hans Klemm

13:05, 29.05.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday reiterated the firm commitment of the Romanian Executive to further extend and strengthen cooperation between Romania and the US, on the occasion of a meeting she had at the Victoria Palace with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm.At the meeting,…

Several dozens of protesters outside MAE headquarters ask ForMin Teodor Melescanu's resignation

09:37, 28.05.2019 - Several dozens of people protested on Monday evening outside the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), asking the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, regarding the manner in which the voting unfolded in the polling stations opened for the Romanians abroad.A group of protesters…

BEC- voter turnout in referendum: By 11:00hrs, 8.49pct of electors cast their vote

11:37, 26.05.2019 - The vote turnout across the country in the referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis stood at 8.49 percent on Sunday, until 11:00hrs, according to the data registered on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).  In the urban area, 924,677 electors voted, whereas in the rural…

Romania's Begu to face off France's Parmentier in Sunday's second Fed Cup singles match

21:13, 21.04.2019 - Romanian captain Florin Segarceanu and his French counterpart Julien Benneteau have decided to make changes in the second singles match in the Romania-France Fed Cup semi-finals, so Irina Begu replaced world number 83 Mihaela Buzarnescu, while world number 53 Pauline Parmentier replaced Kristina…


