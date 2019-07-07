Protest rally in Victoriei Square against adoption by Gov't of OUG on Administrative Code

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian and Hungarian experts have discussed the controversial situation of the Valea Uzului cemetery at a working meeting. Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports that the working meeting of the experts was held in Bucharest on Wednesday in an attempt to look into shared interest…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday had phone calls with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase and with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, the Presidential Administration informs.According to the source,…

- Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania.The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu considers President Klaus Iohannis to be guilty of the problems that occurred at the polling stations abroad at Sunday's elections, with the Government official saying on Wednesday that a dismissal request such as the one made by the president in his case…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday reiterated the firm commitment of the Romanian Executive to further extend and strengthen cooperation between Romania and the US, on the occasion of a meeting she had at the Victoria Palace with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm.At the meeting,…

- Several dozens of people protested on Monday evening outside the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), asking the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, regarding the manner in which the voting unfolded in the polling stations opened for the Romanians abroad.A group of protesters…

- The vote turnout across the country in the referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis stood at 8.49 percent on Sunday, until 11:00hrs, according to the data registered on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In the urban area, 924,677 electors voted, whereas in the rural…

- Romanian captain Florin Segarceanu and his French counterpart Julien Benneteau have decided to make changes in the second singles match in the Romania-France Fed Cup semi-finals, so Irina Begu replaced world number 83 Mihaela Buzarnescu, while world number 53 Pauline Parmentier replaced Kristina…