Protest rally in Victoriei Square against adoption by Gov't of OUG on Administrative Code
Approximately 100 people are participating on Sunday in a protest rally in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, against the adoption by the Government of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the Administrative Code.
Dressed in folk costumes, waving flags and chanting patriotic songs, the participants in the rally rejected the Administrative Code adopted through OUG by the Government, on the grounds that this normative act introduces the Hungarian language as the second official language in the state.
The organizer of the protest, Mihai Tirnoveanu, president of the Calea Neamului Association
