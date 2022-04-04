Zelensky calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Bucha, a city in Ukraine’s Kyiv […] The post Zelensky calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said NATO would defend “every inch” of members’ territory but emphasized the alliance was defensive, as foreign ministers resisted Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to battle the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for…

- Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico. The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

- Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

- Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

- NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico. “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

- French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…