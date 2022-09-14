Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in Belgrade

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 82,350 people, including 9,663 Ukrainian nationals, down by 7.8% on a daily basis crossed Romania on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

The "Mastering the Music Business" (MMB) event contributes to the internationalisation of Romanian music, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu said on Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the event.

Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company has announced in a press statement.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will be in Romania on Tuesday at the invitation of the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu.

Romanian athlete Maria Boldor won the bronze medal in the women's individual foil event on Tuesday, after being defeated by French Ysaora Thibus 15-3, in the semifinals of the 2022 World Fencing Championships.

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Tuesday night for the final of the men's 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with the best time in the semis - 47.13 seconds.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 100 m freestyle with the best time in the heats - 47.60 - at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.