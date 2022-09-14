Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in Belgrade

Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in BelgradePublicat:
Romanian wrestler Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu won the bronze medal in cat. 130 kg in Greco-Roman wrestling, on Tuesday, at the World Championships in Belgrade, by defeating the Uzbek Muminjon Abdulaev in the decisive match.
