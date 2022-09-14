Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in Belgrade

Stiri Recomandate

Conflictul azero-armean: Alianța condusă de Rusia trimite o misiune în Armenia

Consiliul Organizației Tratatului de Securitate Colectivă (OTSC) a decis, în cadrul unei sesiuni extraordinare desfășurate ca videoconferință, marți, să trimită o misiune condusă de secretarul general în Armenia pentru estimarea situației… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden, rezervat în privinţa obiectivului propus de ucraineni: Este dificil de prezis dacă va întoarce soarta războiului

Ultimele progrese înregistrate de Ucraina pe fronturile de sud şi est au dat speranţă campaniei de recuperare a teritoriilor ocupate de ruşi. Totuşi,… [citeste mai departe]

Președinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, susţine la ora 10.00 discursul despre starea Uniunii Europene

Ursula von der Leyen susține astăzi cel de-al treilea discurs al său privind starea Uniunii. Discursul tradițional are loc la 10.00 ora Bucureștiului și este urmat de o dezbatere,… [citeste mai departe]

INCIDENT GRAV! Elev agresat la ieșirea din Colegiul „Eminescu”

Un grav incident s-a produs aseară, într-una din stațiile de autobuz de lângă Colegiul Național „Mihai Eminescu”, de pe strada Transilvaniei. Un elev de clasa a X-a a fost agresat de doi tineri, care l-au așteptat să iasă de la ore, să se răzbune pe el, pentru că ar… [citeste mai departe]

Azerbaidjanul a atacat Armenia cu toată forța. Pierderi majore în ambele tabere

Armenia şi Azerbaidjanul au raportat, marţi, aproape 100 de morţi în rândul trupelor, în cele mai grave lupte de la războiul din 2020 pentru regiunea disputată Nagorno-Karabah, transmite AFP. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Un șofer băut și drogat a făcut prăpăd pe o stradă din Piatra Neamț. A lovit șase mașini parcate

Un tânăr de 18 ani care a condus maşina după ce consumase alcool şi substanţe psihoactive a provocat un accident pe o stradă din Piatra Neamţ, avariind şase autoturisme. ”Astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop: Balanțele au noroc în zona finanțelor, iar Capricornii dau dovadă de mult optimism

Horoscop 14 septembrie 2022. Astrologii anunţă o zi sub semnul relaţiilor. Dacă unii nativi încearcă să-şi consolideze legăturile pe plan profesional, o zodie merge până în pânzele albe pentru familie, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce vor face cei 500 de angajați ai Poliţiei de Frontieră Arad după aderarea la Schengen?

Este o întrebare la care autorităţile ne-au răspuns după ce în ultima vreme oficialii statului au vorbit tot mai des despre aşteptata dispariţie a controalelor la frontierele cu Ungaria şi Bulgaria. Printre altele, poliţiştii… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, șoferi! Trafic suspendat pe unele porțiuni, astăzi, la Botanica: O rută de microbuz își modifică traseul

Traficul rutier pe str. N. Zelinski, tronsonul cuprins între străzile N. Titulescu și Sarmizegetusa va fi suspendat astăzi până la ora 24:00, în legătură cu necesitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima Doamnă a Ucrainei, invitată de onoare la discursul preşedintei CE despre starea Uniunii Europene

Prima Doamnă a Ucrainei, Olena Zelenska, va fi invitată de onoare la discursul de miercuri despre starea Uniunii Europene, a anunţat marţi pe Twitter preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von… [citeste mai departe]


Wrestling: Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu wins bronze medal at World Championships in Belgrade

Publicat:
Romanian wrestler Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu won the bronze medal in cat. 130 kg in Greco-Roman wrestling, on Tuesday, at the in Belgrade, by defeating the in the decisive match.

