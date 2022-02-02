U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

Stiri Recomandate

Emisiunea lui Nea Marin a primit cea mai cruntă lovitură. Vedetele sunt devastate

Emisiunea lui Nea Mărin a primit cea mai cruntă lovitură, iar vedetele sunt devastate. Acesta este iubit de o țară întreagă, are zeci de mii de fani în țară, însă chiar în emisiunea sa, Poftiți pe la noi: Poftiți prin țară, acesta a primit… [citeste mai departe]

Situație gravă la Bacău: orașul nu are apă potabilă de trei zile. Primăria a cumpărat 132.000 de litri de apă pentru populație

O avarie produsă luni la magistrala de aducțiune de la Valea Uzului a lăsat fără apă potabilă întreg municpiul Bacău. Este a treia… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial: SUA trimit trupe în Europa. Numărul soldaţilor din România va fi dublat. Pentagon: Este important să trimitem un semnal puternic lui Putin şi lumii

Pentagonul a anunţ astăzi că trupele americane vor fi desfăşurate în zilele… [citeste mai departe]

Vin americanii! Președintele Biden a aprobat trimiterea de trupe militare în România!

Președintele american, Joe Biden, a aprobat oficial desfășurări suplimentare de trupe americane în Europa de Est, inclusiv în România. Militarii vor ajunge pe teritoriul țării noastre în zilele următoare și vor staționa, deocamdată,… [citeste mai departe]

Satmareni trimisi in judecata de DNA

Procurorii DNA au dispus trimiterea în judecată, în stare de libertate, a doi inculpați, la data faptelor președinte, respectiv secretar al unei asociații de crescători de animale, sub aspectul săvârșirii unor infracțiuni de folosire sau prezentare cu rea-credință de documente ori declarații false, care are ca rezultat obținerea… [citeste mai departe]

S-a încheiat vizita președintelui la Cluj. Iohannis vrea să se mai achiziționeze avioane „de ultimă generație” F-35

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, miercuri, la baza aeriană din Câmpia Turzii, că, în procesul de modernizare a Forțelor Aeriene, România are în… [citeste mai departe]

(stop-cadru) Radu Marian, depre selecția a noi membri în Consiliul Concurentei: E greu să găsești oameni buni și potriviți în țara asta

Deputatul PAS, Radu Marian explică că este foarte greu să aleagă noi membri la Consiliul Concurenței. „Este extrem… [citeste mai departe]

Premiile Laureus: Emma Răducanu, nominalizată la categoria Revelaţia anului

Jucătoarea britanică de tenis Emma Răducanu, campioana de anul trecut de la US Open, a fost nominalizată pentru Premiile Academiei Laureus pe anul 2022 la categoria "Revelaţia anului", a anunţat miercuri presa internaţională, anunță Agerpres. Emma… [citeste mai departe]

Sharding – soluție pentru problema de scare Ethereum

Tehnologia Sharding presupune împărțirea bazei de date în mai multe fragmente mai mici. Totodată, atunci când baza de date este împărțită în părți și o solicitare trebuie să primească date de la diferite shard-uri (servere), este important ca datele împărțite să fie corect aranjate înapoi.… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops

