Coal production drops 11.6pct in Q1 2024; imports up 35.8pct

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first three months of this year, 511,600 tonnes of oil equivalent, by 11.6% lower (minus 66,900 toe) compared to the same period in 2023, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). [citeste mai departe]