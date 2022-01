Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gioacchino Gammino, in varsta de 61 de ani, a fost gasit in orașul Galapagar, la aproximativ 40 de kilometri de Madrid, unde locuia sub numele de Manuel.Anchetatorii spun ca esențiala in prinderea fugarului a fost o fotografie Google Street View cu un barbat ce seamana cu Gammino, care il infațișa…

- Unul dintre liderii mafiei italiene, care este fugar de 20 de ani, a fost arestat dupa ce a fost localizat pe aplicația Google Maps.Gioacchino Gammino, 61 de ani, a fost gasit in Galapagar, la aproximativ 40 km de Madrid, Spania, unde locuia sub numele de Manuel.

- Spanish telecom group Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, Reuters has reported. The replacement of the next-generation mobile network equipment is part of Telefonica’s strategy announced in 2019…

- Lista tarilor considerate cu risc epidemiologic a fost actualizata, vineri, iar Spania, Italia, Suedia, Dominica si Maldive au fost incluse in zona rosie, din cauza incidentei ridicate a cazurilor de COVID-19. Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgența a aprobat noua lista a țarilor/teritoriilor…

- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have severe consequences in some places, according to Reuters. The WHO stated that no Omicron-linked…

- U.S. tech giants will have to provide more data on their targeted political ads or risk fines up to 4% of their global turnover under draft EU rules seen by Reuters, part of the bloc’s crackdown on misinformation during elections. The measure is the latest EU move to rein in the power of Alphabet unit…

- Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters. Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…