UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Curajosul Petre Daea a degustat greieri de casă, hrana viitorului. S-a întâmplat în direct! VIDEO

Curajosul Petre Daea a degustat greieri de casă, hrana viitorului. S-a întâmplat în direct! VIDEO

Petre Daea, fostul ministru al Agriculturii, s-a delectat aseară cu o cină aparte. Daea a degustat greieri de casă, varianta de nutriție și sănătate aprobată de UE drept hrană ecologică a viitorului.… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur după vizita la Cernăuți: Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea ...

Flutur după vizita la Cernăuți: Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea ...

Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea să meargă la școlile și grădinițele în care se predă în limba ucraineană. Anunțul a fost făcut de președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava după… [citeste mai departe]

România cere bani de la UE. Peste 46.000 de refugiați ucrainieni au rămas în țara noastră

România cere bani de la UE. Peste 46.000 de refugiați ucrainieni au rămas în țara noastră

Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat la începutul şedinţei de Guvern de miercuri că România cere bani de la UE pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Potrivit premierului, în ţara noastră au rămas 46,435 de refugiaţi, iar dintre aceştia… [citeste mai departe]

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi. Mai multe centre de vaccinare din județ și-au modificat programul de funcționare începând cu data de 1 martie. Pe lista Direcției de Sănătate Publică Timiș figurează și Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Reuters: Italia îngheață împrumutul de 500 de milioane de euro pentru proiectul rus Arctic LNG 2

Reuters: Italia îngheață împrumutul de 500 de milioane de euro pentru proiectul rus Arctic LNG 2

Invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia a determinat Italia să suspende partea sa de finanţare pentru proiectul Arctic LNG 2, în valoare de 21 miliarde de dolari, condus de producătorul rus privat de gaze Novatek,… [citeste mai departe]

Efect devastator din cauza războiului: prețul gazului în Europa a doborât un record istoric

Efect devastator din cauza războiului: prețul gazului în Europa a doborât un record istoric

Prețul gazului în Europa în timpul tranzacționării la bursă a doborât miercuri recordul istoric înregistrat la sfârșitul lunii decembrie 2021. Prețul a crescut la aproape 2.230 de dolari la 1.000 de metri cubi… [citeste mai departe]

Breakfast: Gáspár György – sfaturi pentru a face față stresului acestei perioade dificile

Breakfast: Gáspár György – sfaturi pentru a face față stresului acestei perioade dificile

Gáspár György a fost ON AIR astăzi la Virgin Radio Romania Breakfast cu sfaturi legate de cum putem trece mai ușor peste această perioadă, din punct de vedere emoțional.  „Îl avem la telefon pe prietenul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

RELAXĂRI! Fără certificat verde în mall-uri, fără mască în aer liber. Propunerile anunțate de ministrul Sănătății

RELAXĂRI! Fără certificat verde în mall-uri, fără mască în aer liber. Propunerile anunțate de ministrul Sănătății

În această dimineață, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă, ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat că va propune ca masca să nu mai fie obligatorie… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajele radio interceptate de firma britanică de informaţii geospaţiale ShadowBreak dezvăluie dezordinea trupelor ruse care au invadat Ucraina

Mesajele radio interceptate de firma britanică de informaţii geospaţiale ShadowBreak dezvăluie dezordinea trupelor ruse care au invadat Ucraina

Soldaţii ruşi care iau parte la invazia Ucrainei sunt în „completă dezordine”, potrivit înregistrărilor vocale… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Volodimir Zelenskiy a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său: Ucrainenii sunt un simbol al invincibilității

VIDEO/ Volodimir Zelenskiy a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său: Ucrainenii sunt un simbol al invincibilității

Președintele Ucrainei Volodimir  Zelenskiy, a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său. Acesta i-a încurajat și a vorbit despre ajutorul pe care statul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Publicat:
UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, according to Reuters evening nearly half the 193-member General Assembly had signed on […] The post UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

09:36, 23.02.2022 - Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia,…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 martie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 7°C
Iasi 0°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 8°C
Constanta 0°C | 4°C
Brasov -3°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 1.101.984,72 10.841.179,28
II (5/6) 8 45.916,03 -
III (4/6) 499 736,12 -
IV (3/6) 10.311 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.885.165,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 martie 2022
USD 4.4256
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.8099
GBP 5.9301
CAD 3.4932
XAU 273.584
JPY 3.852
CNY 0.7011
AED 1.2049
AUD 3.2186
MDL 0.2418
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec