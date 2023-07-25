Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

Stiri Recomandate

Demand for loans among companies in the euro zone plunged by the most on record in the second quarter as the European Central Bank’s yearlong campaign of interest-rate hikes increasingly feeds through to the 20-nation economy, according to Bloomberg. The drop, which was “substantially… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii debutanți au dat săptămâna trecută proba scrisă a examenului de definitivat, iar rezultatele inițiale au fost afișate marți, 25 iulie. În Timiș, au fost înscriși 355 de candidați, dar au ajuns să dea… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de saloane de înfrumuseţare urmează să se închidă definitiv în Afganistan marţi, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a unui decret în acest sens al autorităţilor talibane, care privează femeile de una dintre puţinele… [citeste mai departe]

Începând cu 26 iulie, circulația tramvaielor liniilor 1, 7, 10, 19 va fi restricționată, iar linia de tramvai 25 va fi suspendată, având în vedere necesitatea executării unor lucrări edilitare în Piața… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend festiv în Munții Apuseni: Ziua Minerului, Tropote în Țara Abrudului și Inimi Fierbinți în Țara de Piatră, la Abrud Locuitorii orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Constantin Popovici și Cătălin Preda s-au clasat, marți, pe locurile 1 și 2 după primele două sărituri în concursul de high-diving de la Campionatului Mondial de natație de la Fukuoka, Japonia. [citeste mai departe]

Ne „amendăm” (a se citi învățăm) copiii de mici să-și dezvolte capacitățile creative. Le cumpărăm tot felul de seturi de construit, lego, cărți de desenat,... The post Arta o amendăm, prostia și lipsa de viziune pe când? appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU în Aiud: Un excavator a fost cuprins de flăcări. Intervin pompierii INCENDIU în Aiud: Un excavator a fost cuprins de flăcări. Intervin pompierii Detașamentul de pompieri Aiud intervine pentru localizarea și stingerea unui incendiu în… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Rădoi (42 de ani) se află în aceste momente în cantonament cu noua sa echipă, Al Bataeh, iar antrenorul român a disputat primul său meci pe banca formației din Emiratele Arabe Unite.Numit la finalul lunii mai pe banca celor de la Al Bataeh, Mirel… [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Reghin se mândrește cu titlul de vicecampioană națională la Minifotbal în Cupa Socca al echipei ACS Victoria Reghin. Începând cu luna septembrie, în Municipiul Reghin se va organiza „Liga I Reghin" sub egida Asociației Județene de Minifotbal Mureș. Câștigătoarea campionatului… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

called on the on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at least until the end of the year. The […] The post Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

