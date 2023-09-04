Ukraine’s Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defense minister

Stiri Recomandate

Volodimir Zelenski, decizie fără precedent după 550 de zile de război. Schimbarea care poate accelera finalul conflictului

Volodimir Zelenski, decizie fără precedent după 550 de zile de război. Schimbarea care poate accelera finalul conflictului

Volodimir Zelenski a făcut, duminică seară, o declarație extrem de importantă într-un discurs video adresat națiunii. Acesta a anunțat o schimbare semnificativă… [citeste mai departe]

16 orașe din România aderă la măsuri RADICALE pentru combaterea schimbărilor climatice: Fără carne, fără lactate, 3 articole vestimentare pe an. Ce orașe din județul ALBA se află pe lista

16 orașe din România aderă la măsuri RADICALE pentru combaterea schimbărilor climatice: Fără carne, fără lactate, 3 articole vestimentare pe an. Ce orașe din județul ALBA se află pe lista

16… [citeste mai departe]

TVA nu va depăşi 9% la produsele alimentare şi medicamente

TVA nu va depăşi 9% la produsele alimentare şi medicamente

Taxa pe Valoarea Adăugată nu va depăşi 9% la produsele alimentare şi medicamente, a dat asigurări premierul Marcel Ciolacu, după Consiliul Politic Naţional al PSD, în care s-au stabilit priorităţile legislative ale formaţiunii pentru sesiunea parlamentară de toamnă. Între acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Se retrage Gigi Becali de la FCSB?! Anunţ grav al latifundiarului din Pipera. A luat deja decizia

Se retrage Gigi Becali de la FCSB?! Anunţ grav al latifundiarului din Pipera. A luat deja decizia

Se retrage Gigi Becali de la FCSB?! Anunţ extrem de grav al latifundiarului din Pipera făcut public. Vezi AICI dezvăluiri absolut şocante ale patronului de la FCSB, Gigi Becali... Gigi Becali a venit cu dezvăluiri… [citeste mai departe]

Răstunare de situație la Guvern: șoferii vor fi loviți în plină iarnă și vor plăti sume uriașe

Răstunare de situație la Guvern: șoferii vor fi loviți în plină iarnă și vor plăti sume uriașe

Guvernul a modificat regimul circulației pe drumurile naționale, iar în cazul în care vor exista șoferi care nu vor respecta restricțiile de circulație impuse pe anumite drumuri și vor rămâne… [citeste mai departe]

„O piesă compusă de Mozart este soluția”. Muzica poate reduce durerea bebeluşilor în timpul injecțiilor, potrivit unui studiu

„O piesă compusă de Mozart este soluția”. Muzica poate reduce durerea bebeluşilor în timpul injecțiilor, potrivit unui studiu

Muzica poate ajuta la reducerea suferinţei bebelușilor în timpul procedurilor dureroase, cum ar fi o injecție, potrivit unui nou studiu.… [citeste mai departe]

BMW își pune speranțele în China: ce anticipează producătorul că se va întâmpla cu vânzările în acest an

BMW își pune speranțele în China: ce anticipează producătorul că se va întâmpla cu vânzările în acest an

BMW se aşteaptă să vândă mai multe maşini în China în acest an, în ciuda unui război local al preţurilor în segmentul vehiculelor electrice şi a cererii reduse în general,… [citeste mai departe]

Clubul Soho a funcționat nelegal! Parte mare din vină are Primăria Bistrița

Clubul Soho a funcționat nelegal! Parte mare din vină are Primăria Bistrița

În timp ce unii oameni de afaceri din Bistrița încearcă din răsputeri să își ducă la bun sfârșit anumite investiții respectând legea, însă anumiți funcționari din Primăria Bistrița le bagă bețe în roate la greu, alții funcționează în ilegalitate.… [citeste mai departe]

SĂRBĂTOARE 4 septembrie: Mari sfinți pomeniți astăzi în calendarul ortodox. Zi cu importanță deosebită

SĂRBĂTOARE 4 septembrie: Mari sfinți pomeniți astăzi în calendarul ortodox. Zi cu importanță deosebită

Sfantul Vavila l-a oprit pe imparat sa intre in ea, motivand ca nu este crestinImparatul Numerian, acuzat de insulta adusa impartului, l-a chemat pe Sfantul Vavila la palatul sau… [citeste mai departe]

Microplasticele ar fi prezente chiar și în creierele oamenilor. Cum ne pot afecta comportamentul

Microplasticele ar fi prezente chiar și în creierele oamenilor. Cum ne pot afecta comportamentul

Potrivit unui nou studiu, microplasticele ar putea fi la fel de răspândite în organism cum sunt și în mediul înconjurător. O nouă cercetare privind impactul microplasticelor asupra șoarecilor sugerează că… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defense minister

Publicat:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defense minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his defence minister, setting the stage for the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to Reuters. In his nightly video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said he would dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov […] The post Ukraine’s Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defense minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence

12:15, 15.08.2023 - Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

EU seeks to revive Latin America, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia

07:40, 17.07.2023 - Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters.  At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

Biden and NATO to offer support for Ukraine, not membership

10:20, 10.07.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Sunday, starting a three-nation trip that will be dominated by a NATO summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the alliance, according to Reuters.  But the challenges…

Russia rejects U.N. help as death toll from breached dam rises

09:25, 19.06.2023 - Moscow declined United Nations offers to help residents affected by the flooding from the breached Kakhovka Dam, the world body said on Sunday, as the death toll rose and filthy water has forced the closing of beaches in southern Ukraine, according to Reuters. The collapse of the Moscow-controlled dam…

UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine plant

08:25, 12.06.2023 - The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Sunday that it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors, according to Reuters. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 septembrie 2023
USD 4.5563
EUR 4.944
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7777
CAD 3.3744
XAU 284.802
JPY 3.1334
CNY 0.6274
AED 1.2404
AUD 2.9506
MDL 0.254
BGN 2.5278

Urmareste stirile pe: