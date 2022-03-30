Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia at talks on Tuesday to allow […] The post Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

