UK warns Russian-aligned cyber groups targeting infrastructure across the West

Stiri Recomandate

India urmează să devină cea mai populată ţară din lume până la mijlocul lui 2023 şi să depăşească China cu aproape trei milioane de locuitori, estimează UNFPA într-un raport despre starea populaţiei mondiale. Populaţia mondială urmează să depăşească tot a

India urmează să devină cea mai populată ţară din lume până la mijlocul lui 2023 şi să depăşească China cu aproape trei milioane de locuitori, estimează UNFPA într-un raport despre starea populaţiei mondiale. Populaţia mondială urmează să depăşească tot a

Populaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Ovidiu cumpara ambarcatiune tip ponton pentru diversificarea activitatilor de agrement in oras (DOCUMENT)

Primaria Ovidiu cumpara ambarcatiune tip ponton pentru diversificarea activitatilor de agrement in oras (DOCUMENT)

Municipalitatea a incheiat cu firma bucuresteana Marine Comercial Service SRL contractul de furnizare a unei ambarcatiuni de agrement tip ponton trimaran. In cadrul aceluiasi… [citeste mai departe]

India va deveni ţara cu cea mai mare populaţie din lume la jumătatea anului 2023. ONU: Populaţia mondială nu ar trebui să scadă decât începând din jurul anului 2090, după ce va atinge pragul de 10,4 miliarde de locuitori

India va deveni ţara cu cea mai mare populaţie din lume la jumătatea anului 2023. ONU: Populaţia mondială nu ar trebui să scadă decât începând din jurul anului 2090, după ce va atinge pragul de 10,4 miliarde de locuitori

India… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea unui bărbat care a văzut cum este în viața de apoi. A ajuns la cârciumă

Povestea unui bărbat care a văzut cum este în viața de apoi. A ajuns la cârciumă

Medium spiritual, David Hanzel, de 57 de ani, obișnuia să se întrebe ce se întâmplă după ce murim, iar viața i-a oferit acest răspuns. Bărbatul a avut parte de propria experiență, după ce a stat în comă 2 luni pe patul spitalului.… [citeste mai departe]

Luptele din Sudan țin captivi 16 cetățeni străini într-o biserică încă din noaptea de Înviere: Nu avem apă, mâncare, electricitate

Luptele din Sudan țin captivi 16 cetățeni străini într-o biserică încă din noaptea de Înviere: Nu avem apă, mâncare, electricitate

Mai mulți cetățeni străini au rămas blocați de sâmbătă într-o biserică ortodoxă din capitala Sudanului, unde se duc lupte… [citeste mai departe]

Două programe ale Ministerului Energiei, cu bani din PNRR, au rămas în aer. 143 de milioane de euro nu ajung în România

Două programe ale Ministerului Energiei, cu bani din PNRR, au rămas în aer. 143 de milioane de euro nu ajung în România

Mihai Nicuț (e-nergia.ro) Comisia Europeană așteaptă clarificări de la București în legătură cu două jaloane din PNRR, care se referă la două programe ale… [citeste mai departe]

Cum sa alegi simplu si rapid o agentie de pariuri online

Cum sa alegi simplu si rapid o agentie de pariuri online

In cazul in care si tie iti plac pariurile sportive, ca de altfel multor altor romani, atunci din start trebuie sa stii ca acum merita din plin sa te distrezi in agentiile de pariuri de pe internet. Casele de pariuri online te intampina cu o multime de beneficii, astfel ca, de indata ce… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. La Chișinău a fost deschisă OFICIAL Ambasada Regatului Țărilor de Jos. „Avem speranța că vom putea aprofunda și relațiile economice”

VIDEO. La Chișinău a fost deschisă OFICIAL Ambasada Regatului Țărilor de Jos. „Avem speranța că vom putea aprofunda și relațiile economice”

Ministrul de Externe al Republicii Moldova, Nicu Popescu, l-a primit miercuri, 19 aprilie, la Chișinău,… [citeste mai departe]

UBB, partener într-un program internaţional inovator în domeniul sănătăţii mintale a tinerilor

UBB, partener într-un program internaţional inovator în domeniul sănătăţii mintale a tinerilor

Universitatea Babeş-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca (UBB) este implicată în InIm Institute, parte a programului BEING care reprezintă o iniţiativă internaţională pentru sănătatea mintală a tinerilor. Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Meta prepares more layoffs across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta prepares more layoffs across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc. was to set to start cutting jobs across the company on Wednesday as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency this year, according to Bloomberg. The Facebook parent company told managers that they should… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

UK warns Russian-aligned cyber groups targeting infrastructure across the West

Publicat:
UK warns Russian-aligned cyber groups targeting infrastructure across the West

 issued a warning on Wednesday that cyber groups affiliated with Russia were targeting critical infrastructure within the country and across the West, according to Politico.  The warning marks the latest escalation between the Kremlin and Western capitals more than a year after Moscow invaded Ukraine. So far, such cyberattacks have primarily focused on […] The post UK warns Russian-aligned cyber groups targeting infrastructure across the West appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Kremlin: South Korean arms for Ukraine would signify involvement in conflict

14:40, 19.04.2023 - Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol opened the door to such deliveries, according to Reuters.  South Korea has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supplied economic and…

Suspect in Russian military blogger’s killing on wanted list

11:36, 03.04.2023 - Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

Russia says risk of nuclear conflict at highest level in decades

11:01, 23.03.2023 - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear clash was at its highest level in decades, warning that Moscow was in a “de-facto” open conflict with Washington over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Relations between Russia and the United States,…

Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

19:35, 06.03.2023 - The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat…

Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

12:45, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

Germany approves sending heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine

13:25, 25.01.2023 - Germany will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, it announced on Wednesday, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat the Russian invasion but Moscow cast as a needless provocation, according to Reuters. Pressure has been building for weeks on German Chancellor…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5145
EUR 4.933
CHF 5.017
GBP 5.5984
CAD 3.3591
XAU 286.552
JPY 3.3426
CNY 0.6544
AED 1.2293
AUD 3.0209
MDL 0.2507
BGN 2.5222

Urmareste stirile pe: