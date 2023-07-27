Stiri Recomandate

Turkey says it wants to kick-start shelved talks to join the EU

Publicat:
Turkey says it wants to kick-start shelved talks to join the EU

Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the , as the government seeks to attract more investment following ’s revamp of his economic team after re-election in May, according to Bloomberg. “All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is so relevant in terms of wholesale […] The post Turkey says it wants to kick-start shelved talks to join the EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

