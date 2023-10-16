Stiri Recomandate

Locurile din București pe care americanii nu le recomandă: „Stați departe”. Ce au spus despre hoți și viața de noapte

Din ce în ce mai mulți turiști străini aleg să viziteze România. Printre aceștia se numără și americani. Călătorii de peste Ocean au oferit celor… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferul care a provocat carambolul cu 16 mașini de pe DN1 era băut! 6 oameni au ajuns la spital - VIDEO

Evenimentul a avut loc după ce șoferul TIR-ului, înmatriculat în Turcia, a pierdut controlul direcției de mers și a intrat într-un parapet.La scurt timp, pe șosea s-a făcut un adevărat patinoar… [citeste mai departe]

Dorin Lazăr Maior, fost parlamentar PSD, a fost extrădat din Italia și vine în România, unde va executa 5 ani de închisoare – surse

Fostul deputat PSD Dorin Lazăr Maior, condamnat de la 5 ani de închisoare pentru infracţiunea de cumpărare de influenţă, a… [citeste mai departe]

Toamnă plină de festivaluri şi evenimente, în Prahova. Vezi programul manifestărilor

Toamna este anotimpul cel mai colorat din an. În multe din localitățiele din Prahova oamenii se bucură de culori în târguri și la spectacole celebrând roadele toamnei, informează APDT Prahova – Asociaţia pentru Promovarea… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă Neamț: inginerii sunt la mare căutare

Marea majoritate a locurilor de muncă pe care firmele sunt obligate să le anunțe prin intermediul Agenției Județene de Ocupare a Forței de Muncă Neamț sunt pentru meseriași și necalificați. Cei cu studii superioare rareori găsesc vreun post. În lista oficială, valabilă din data de 16 octombrie,… [citeste mai departe]

PNL: Cadrul legal pentru plățile cuvenite fermierilor a fost aprobat în ședință de Guvern - FOTOGALERIE

În ședința Guvernului din 16 octombrie 2023 a fost aprobată Ordonanța de Urgență privind gestionarea financiară a fondurilor europene nerambursabile alocate României din FEGA și FEADR,… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrări la pompa de foraj din Știuca

  Marți, 17 octombrie, între orele 8-15 vor avea loc lucrări de mentenanță la pompa de foraj din Știuca. Pe durata intervenției presiunea apei va fi scăzută în localitate. La reluarea alimentării cu apă în regim normal este posibil ca la robinete să curgă apă tulbure. Deoarece această perturbare va fi de scurtă durată, recomandăm… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Ce au mai depistat in trafic politistii rutieri din Constanta. Au fost intocmite dosare penale

Infractiuni la regimul rutier, constatate de politistii din Constanta. La data de 16 octombrie a.c., in jurul orei 00.40, politisti din cadrul Politiei Municipiului Constanta ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

6 răniți într-un accident violent produs în județul Neamț! Intervenție de urgență a echipajelor de prim ajutor

"Un conducător auto ar fi pierdut controlul asupra direcţiei de deplasare, intrând în coliziune cu un parapet şi ulterior cu un autoturism ce circula din sens opus",… [citeste mai departe]

Când încep lucrările la magistrala de metrou spre Otopeni. Anunțul oficial

După o mult prea lungă perioadă de lucru la magistrala care leagă cartierul Drumul Taberei de centru, reprezentanți din Ministerul Transporturilor vorbesc în aceste zile de magistrala de metrou spre Otopeni. De altfel, unul din secretarii generali… [citeste mai departe]


TikTok fights back over €345 million teen privacy fine in EU

Publicat:
TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. . unit said it’s filed an appeal in the […] The post TikTok fights back over E345 million teen privacy fine in EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

