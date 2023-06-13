Taiwan minister meets Czech Senate speaker on trip that has angered China

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union states on Tuesday gave the final nod to the world’s first comprehensive set of rules to regulate crypto assets, piling pressure on countries such as Britain and the United States to play catch up, according to Reuters. An EU finance minister meeting in Brussels approved rules that were…

- European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters. The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft…

- European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. The comment was contained in a speech that Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on […]…

- Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…

- French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest attempt to cast the European Union as a balancing power between the US and China will be tested this week as he seeks to enlist support from the Netherlands, according to Bloomberg. Macron will arrive in Amsterdam on Tuesday for the first state visit of a French…

- The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

- European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies, according to Reuters. High energy prices and U.S. President…

- France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…