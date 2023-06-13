Taiwan minister meets Czech Senate speaker on trip that has angered China

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Orașului Mărășești a semnat contractul de finanțare pentru proiectul „Construirea de insule ecologice digitalizate pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor la nivelul orașului Mărășești”. Perioada de implementare a proiectului este de 21 luni, în intervalul 24.03.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Adjud a scos la licitație proiectul de investiții „Îmbunătățirea calității vieții populației în Municipiul Adjud, județul Vrancea”- ,,Clubul copiilor” pentru realizarea unui Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii. Proiectul vizează reabilitarea clădirii și a terenului,… [citeste mai departe]

Rata şomajului în Capitală este de numai 1%, iar aici se concentrează 24,7% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB) al României, a declarat, ieri, într-o conferinţă pe tema dezvoltării urbane, Iuliu Stocklosa, preşedintele Camerei de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat alarma la Gloria, după ce negocierile cu Erik Lincar nu au avut nicio finalitate, în ciuda faptului că fostului internațional i se acceptaseră toate condițiile. Dacă luni seară angajamentul era aproape validat, marți dimineață discuțiile s-au oprit subit. Nu se știe… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PSD Vrancea, Nicușor Halici: Dăm o nouă șansă la dezvoltare tuturor comunităților locale! Primarul comunei Jitia, Ion Păun, a fost prezent luni la Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, unde a semnat contractul de investiții pentru asfaltarea… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiţă de patru ani din municipiul Galaţi, care a ajuns, marţi, în stare gravă la spital, după ce a căzut de la etajul patru al blocului în care locuia, a decedat în ciuda eforturilor medicilor de a o salva, informează Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

N.D. Potrivit unui comunicat primit pe adresa redacției, pe data de 10 iunie a.c. a fost organizată prima și cea mai mare expediție montană din lume cu destinația… [citeste mai departe]

Un studiu recent care a analizat efectele mai multor tipuri de fructe oleaginoase asupra creierului a scos la iveală că aceste alimente îmbunătățesc funcția cerebrală vasculară și pe cea cognitivă, potrivit Hotnews. Cercetările de până acum au… [citeste mai departe]

Am dotat spitalele Clujului cu peste 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ aparate performante în ultimii ani, atât din fonduri proprii, cât și din fonduri europene. Sunt aparaturi care există în spitalele din tot județul [citeste mai departe]


Taiwan minister meets Czech Senate speaker on trip that has angered China

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met the head of the upper house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday as part of a European trip that has angered China, according to Reuters. Wu, on a second trip to the central European NATO and member country after a 2021 visit, met , who has been […] The post Taiwan minister meets speaker on trip that has angered China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

