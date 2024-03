Romania’s budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals

Romania’s finance ministry has confirmed that the general government budget deficit rose by 70% y/y to RON29bn (€5.8bn) in the first two months of 2024. This is 1.67% of the year’s projected GDP up from 1.07% of GDP in the same period last year, according to bne IntelliNews.… [citeste mai departe]