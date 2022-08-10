Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The government will approve, in Wednesday's meeting, a draft law on the financing contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), signed in Bucharest on April 6, 2022 and in Luxembourg on April 11, 2022.

Romania claimed the gold medal in the women's team competition at the 16th summer edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), on Wednesday, in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia).

The government decided, on Wednesday, to increase the maximum number of offices for the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), with 15 more offices of judicial officers and police having been approved for the Support structure of the European prosecutors assigned to Romania.

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea on Friday went to the headquarters of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

As many as 27 defendants have been handed down final sentences this June in cases built by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the anti-graft authority informed on Monday.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that all Romania's objectives at the NATO summit have been achieved.

Italy's ambassador to Romania Alfredo Durante Mangoni and the Embassy's Defense attache, Col. Ivano Antonio Romano, were at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County on Wednesday, on the occasion of the visit to Romania of an Italian parliamentary delegation, the Italian Embassy informed.

Former Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was definitely acquitted on Monday by the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the case in which he was accused of abuse of office and complicity in usurpation of official qualities, in connection with keeping an incompatible senator