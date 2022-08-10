Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Stiri Recomandate

florianrus lansează alături de Nicole Cherry – Fără tine – ultima piesă de pe EP-ul „Flacăra mea geamănă”

florianrus încheie seria de lansări a noului EP alături de Nicole Cherry, piesa „Fără Tine” fiind ultima dintre cele patru piese lansate vara aceasta. După cum… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul britanic al Apărării demască noul plan de atac al lui Vladimir Putin. Cum s-a pregătit Rusia pentru un nou atac în Ucraina

În cursul dimineții de miercuri, Ministerul britanic al Apărării a anunțat ce planuri are Rusia pentru a face față ofensivei… [citeste mai departe]

7 plaje mai puțin cunoscute din lume unde trebuie neapărat să ajungi

E foarte plăcut să mergi într-o vacanță all inclusive unde știi că totul este deja aranjat și nu trebuie decât să stai la plajă cu o carte bună și un cocktail. Dar din când în când, nu strică și puțină aventură. Nu ai vrea să încerci în următoarea ta escapadă… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Piteștiului: „Venim în sprijinul locuitorilor de pe strada Gârlei!”

Veste bună pentru piteștenii care locuiesc pe strada Gârlei! „Venim în sprijinul locuitorilor de pe strada Gârlei! Prin intermediul SC Apă Canal 2000 SA Pitești, realizăm sistemul de canalizare sub presiune. Citește și: Indicele ROBOR… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai scumpe 2 halbe de bere în formă de cizmă costă 510 euro

Celebrul bar DK Oyster din Mykonos a ajuns din nou în presa internațională, la mai puțin de o săptămână după ce niște turiști canadieni au fost suprataxați cu aproape 600 de dolari. Restaurantul a devenit viral pentru încă un incident, de data aceasta pentru că ar… [citeste mai departe]

Pelerinajul tradițional al tinerilor la sanctuarul de la Cacica va începe duminică

Pelerinajul tradițional al tinerilor la sanctuarul Sfintei Fecioare Maria de la Cacica va începe duminică, 14 august 2022. Pr. Felix Roca, de la Oficiul pentru Pastorația Tineretului, a transmis că tinerii, seminariștii, persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou război la spital? Ionel Arsene l-a numit în CA pe dr. George Bararu, contestatarul nr. 1 al managerului Alexandru Filimon

Noul reprezentant al președintelui CJ Neamț, Ionel Arsene, în consiliul de administrație al Spitalului Județean de Urgență Piatra-Neamț este… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț - Peste 7000 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore: 26 de oameni au murit, din cauza Covid-19

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate peste 7.300 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2, iar 26 au murit. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Psihiatrul bărbatului care și-a ucis rudele spune că familia nu i-a spus despre „niciun fel de tulburare de comportament mai ieșită din comun”

Eugen Smeureanu, medicul pshihiatru care îl trata din 2014 pe bărbatul din Bascov care şi-a ucis mama,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul britanic al Apărării: Rusia a creat o nouă formațiune majoră de forțe terestre

Rusia a creat ‘aproape sigur’ o nouă formaţiune majoră de forţe terestre pentru a veni în sprijinul efectivelor deja implicate în campania sa militară în Ucraina, a anunţat miercuri Ministerul britanic al Apărării,… [citeste mai departe]


Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Publicat:
Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Anti-corruption prosecutors are sending 3 mayor to court in a case in which he is charged with abuse of office in connection with the sanitation contract with , which is assumed to have produced a damage of 580 million RON and undue benefits for the sanitation company, the -corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Wednesday.

