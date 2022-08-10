Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contractPublicat:
Anti-corruption prosecutors are sending Bucharest Sector 3 mayor Robert Negoita to court in a case in which he is charged with abuse of office in connection with the sanitation contract with Rosal Group, which is assumed to have produced a damage of 580 million RON and undue benefits for the sanitation company, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Wednesday.
