Scheduled events for January 25

- PM Ciolacu, meetings with police, penitentiaries trade unionists' reps (gov't sources)Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will go, on Tuesday, to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, where he would have meetings with representatives of the police and penitentiary unions, government…

- Scheduled events for January 23PRESIDENCY: - Annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, with a speech by president Klaus Iohannis DIPLOMACY: - Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu receives Moldova's government Deputy PM, minister of Foreign…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday night for Romania TV private broadcaster that starting from 2024, small pensions will rise following recalculation, while large ones will stagnate, calling on retirees to compare the amount stated on the pay slip with the nationwide average pension,…

- SENATE: - Plenary session GOVERNMENT:- Gov't sittingHOME AFFAIRS:- Press statements by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' officials on first conclusions following the checks by the Prahova County's Emergency Situations Inspectorate after the tragic event that took place on 26 December…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu sent on Thursday evening, on behalf of the Romanian Government, condolences to the families of the victims of the armed attack in Prague and wished speedy recovery to the wounded."Deeply saddened by the terrible attack in Prague at the Carolina University. At this tragic…

- PM Ciolacu: If having scandal in Parliament is what it takes for pensioners to get higher pensions then be itPrime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated, in the opening of the Government meeting, that if "having scandal in Parliament" is the price he should pay, as Prime Minister, for pensioners…

- Scheduled events for December 18PRESIDENCY: - President Klaus Iohannis to decorate the Code for Romania Association EXECUTIVE: - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the event entitled "30 years since the establishment of the National Council for Minorities," on the…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reiterated on Tuesday the fact that he wants the USA to be Romania's main non-EU partner in the economic area as well, stressing that on the territory of our country it is possible to create a hub for companies which will lead to the further development of the country,…