Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Rafila semnalează creșterea ratei de internare a pacienților Covid-19

Alexandru Rafila semnalează creșterea ratei de internare a pacienților Covid-19

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat luni că oficialii din sistemul sanitar sunt „preocupați” de creșterea procentul de persoane infectate cu Covid-19 care necesită internarea în spital. „Ramane sa vedem daca este o intamplare… [citeste mai departe]

Roxana Ciuhulescu, primul interviu după eliminarea de la Survivor 2022: ‘Nu aș vrea să repet’. Ce probleme de sănătate are EXCLUSIV

Roxana Ciuhulescu, primul interviu după eliminarea de la Survivor 2022: ‘Nu aș vrea să repet’. Ce probleme de sănătate are EXCLUSIV

Roxana Ciuhulescu a intrat în cursa pentru marele premiu de la Survivor în postura de favorită, dat fiind faptul că aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Ratele de infectare sunt în continuă creștere în toate județele. Municipiul București raportează, din nou, cele mai multe cazuri

Ratele de infectare sunt în continuă creștere în toate județele. Municipiul București raportează, din nou, cele mai multe cazuri

Județul Cluj se află, în continuare, în fruntea județelor cu rată de infectare mare, cu o incidență de 22,81 la mie, iar celelalte… [citeste mai departe]

Caz de „Dosarele X” la Tecuci. Statuia de 1,5 tone, din bronz, a lui Ştefan cel Mare, a dispărut fără urmă

Caz de „Dosarele X” la Tecuci. Statuia de 1,5 tone, din bronz, a lui Ştefan cel Mare, a dispărut fără urmă

Un bust din bronz al domnitorului Ştefan cel Mare, greu de 1,5 tone, a dispărut din depozitul primăriei din Tecuci. Primăria a plătit pentru lucrarea dispărută 30.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIUL care CONTRAZICE tot ce au spus autoritățile din România: Ivermectina e EFICIENTĂ chiar și contra Omicron

STUDIUL care CONTRAZICE tot ce au spus autoritățile din România: Ivermectina e EFICIENTĂ chiar și contra Omicron

Compania farmaceutică niponă Kowa a afirmat luni că medicamentul anti-parazitar Ivermectină s-a dovedit eficient în tratarea variantei Omicron a COVID-19 în faza a treia… [citeste mai departe]

Va fi din ce în ce mai greu să ne permitem o casă în România. Prețurile la imobiliare continuă să crească

Va fi din ce în ce mai greu să ne permitem o casă în România. Prețurile la imobiliare continuă să crească

Dacă până înainte de pandemie, un român trebuia să muncească șapte ani și jumătate ca să strângă banii pentru un apartament modest, acum e nevoie de cel puțin opt ani pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Gata! România renunță la lista țărilor din zone roșii și galbene – noi reguli pentru intrarea în țară

Gata! România renunță la lista țărilor din zone roșii și galbene – noi reguli pentru intrarea în țară

România renunţă la lista ţărilor din zonele roşii sau galbene şi reduce carantina pentru nevaccinaţi. Arafat: E o abordare mai uşor de urmărit.   Lista ţărilor considerate cu… [citeste mai departe]

Petrutza Petruta: Buni zori maestre! Paltonul singurătății sunt sigură că nu-l purtați

Petrutza Petruta: Buni zori maestre! Paltonul singurătății sunt sigură că nu-l purtați

  Buni zori maestre, e greu departe în neuitare? Paltonul singurătății sunt sigură că nu-l purtați, Acolo, în nemurire, este cenaclul poeților decedați După ce pe Pământ și-au îndeplinit a lor menire. Soția, azi, vă… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai mulți români și-ar schimba jobul. Topul celor mai dorite locuri de muncă

Tot mai mulți români și-ar schimba jobul. Topul celor mai dorite locuri de muncă

2022 este anul în care românii intenționează să-și schimbe jobul. Numărul candidaților care au aplicat la joburi în ianuarie a crescut cu 66% față de începutul lui 2021 31 ianuarie 2022. Schimbări pe piața muncii Pandemia a schimbat… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul pentru Copii din Galați va avea un aparat performant pentru investigaţii şi imagistică

Spitalul pentru Copii din Galați va avea un aparat performant pentru investigaţii şi imagistică

Spitalul pentru Copii din Galaţi va avea un aparat performant pentru investigaţii şi imagistică, în urma unei achiziţii derulate de către municipalitate în cadrul proiectului cu fonduri europene pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer

Publicat:
Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer

Ryanair reported a loss of 96 million euros for the final three months of 2021 but said it was hopeful that rivals’ cuts to capacity may help push prices up in the key summer season, according to Reuters. The result was in line with a consensus estimate of a 101 million euros loss in a […] The post Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

12:36, 18.01.2022 - Britain‘s Payment Systems Regulator on Tuesday fined five payment service companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits, according to Reuters.  Mastercard received the largest…

Anul 2022 anunța majorari de prețuri pentru produsele IKEA, din cauza cauza problemelor de transport si a celor din lanturile de aprovizionare

16:50, 31.12.2021 - Gigantul Ikea a anuntat, vineri, ca din 2022 va majora preturile produselor din magazinele sale din intreaga lume cu 9% in medie, din cauza problemelor de transport si a celor din lanturile de aprovizionare, se arata intr-un comunicat al Ingka Group, care detine 90% din magazinele de mobila Ikea, transmit…

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

12:20, 31.12.2021 - Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been…

Olympique Lyon si Paris FC au fost excluse din Cupa Frantei

10:15, 28.12.2021 - Cluburile Olympique Lyon (prima liga) si Paris FC (liga a doua) au fost excluse din Cupa Frantei, dupa ce partida disputata luna aceasta de cele doua, in 32-imile de finala ale competitiei, a fost intrerupta din cauza violentelor produse de suporteri, a anuntat, luni, Federatia Franceza de Fotbal (FFF),…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

17:56, 08.12.2021 - Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…

Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats

12:25, 09.11.2021 - Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters.  “The Liberals decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 9°C
Iasi -4°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 4°C
Timisoara 0°C | 6°C
Constanta 1°C | 8°C
Brasov -7°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 564.204,00 7.082.972,56
II (5/6) 3 62.689,33 -
III (4/6) 283 664,55 -
IV (3/6) 7.100 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.672.108,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.4284
EUR 4.9468
CHF 4.7472
GBP 5.9528
CAD 3.4757
XAU 255.127
JPY 3.8341
CNY 0.6962
AED 1.2057
AUD 3.1216
MDL 0.2478
BGN 2.5292

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec