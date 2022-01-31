Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer Ryanair reported a loss of 96 million euros for the final three months of 2021 but said it was hopeful that rivals’ cuts to capacity may help push prices up in the key summer season, according to Reuters. The result was in line with a consensus estimate of a 101 million euros loss in a […] The post Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

