Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

Stiri Recomandate

Curajosul Petre Daea a degustat greieri de casă, hrana viitorului. S-a întâmplat în direct! VIDEO

Curajosul Petre Daea a degustat greieri de casă, hrana viitorului. S-a întâmplat în direct! VIDEO

Petre Daea, fostul ministru al Agriculturii, s-a delectat aseară cu o cină aparte. Daea a degustat greieri de casă, varianta de nutriție și sănătate aprobată de UE drept hrană ecologică a viitorului.… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur după vizita la Cernăuți: Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea ...

Flutur după vizita la Cernăuți: Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea ...

Copiii din Ucraina refugiați în județul Suceava vor putea să meargă la școlile și grădinițele în care se predă în limba ucraineană. Anunțul a fost făcut de președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava după… [citeste mai departe]

România cere bani de la UE. Peste 46.000 de refugiați ucrainieni au rămas în țara noastră

România cere bani de la UE. Peste 46.000 de refugiați ucrainieni au rămas în țara noastră

Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat la începutul şedinţei de Guvern de miercuri că România cere bani de la UE pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Potrivit premierului, în ţara noastră au rămas 46,435 de refugiaţi, iar dintre aceştia… [citeste mai departe]

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi

Program redus! Centrul de vaccinare din Lugoj va funcționa doar 6 ore pe zi. Mai multe centre de vaccinare din județ și-au modificat programul de funcționare începând cu data de 1 martie. Pe lista Direcției de Sănătate Publică Timiș figurează și Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Reuters: Italia îngheață împrumutul de 500 de milioane de euro pentru proiectul rus Arctic LNG 2

Reuters: Italia îngheață împrumutul de 500 de milioane de euro pentru proiectul rus Arctic LNG 2

Invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia a determinat Italia să suspende partea sa de finanţare pentru proiectul Arctic LNG 2, în valoare de 21 miliarde de dolari, condus de producătorul rus privat de gaze Novatek,… [citeste mai departe]

Efect devastator din cauza războiului: prețul gazului în Europa a doborât un record istoric

Efect devastator din cauza războiului: prețul gazului în Europa a doborât un record istoric

Prețul gazului în Europa în timpul tranzacționării la bursă a doborât miercuri recordul istoric înregistrat la sfârșitul lunii decembrie 2021. Prețul a crescut la aproape 2.230 de dolari la 1.000 de metri cubi… [citeste mai departe]

Breakfast: Gáspár György – sfaturi pentru a face față stresului acestei perioade dificile

Breakfast: Gáspár György – sfaturi pentru a face față stresului acestei perioade dificile

Gáspár György a fost ON AIR astăzi la Virgin Radio Romania Breakfast cu sfaturi legate de cum putem trece mai ușor peste această perioadă, din punct de vedere emoțional.  „Îl avem la telefon pe prietenul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

RELAXĂRI! Fără certificat verde în mall-uri, fără mască în aer liber. Propunerile anunțate de ministrul Sănătății

RELAXĂRI! Fără certificat verde în mall-uri, fără mască în aer liber. Propunerile anunțate de ministrul Sănătății

În această dimineață, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă, ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat că va propune ca masca să nu mai fie obligatorie… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajele radio interceptate de firma britanică de informaţii geospaţiale ShadowBreak dezvăluie dezordinea trupelor ruse care au invadat Ucraina

Mesajele radio interceptate de firma britanică de informaţii geospaţiale ShadowBreak dezvăluie dezordinea trupelor ruse care au invadat Ucraina

Soldaţii ruşi care iau parte la invazia Ucrainei sunt în „completă dezordine”, potrivit înregistrărilor vocale… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Volodimir Zelenskiy a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său: Ucrainenii sunt un simbol al invincibilității

VIDEO/ Volodimir Zelenskiy a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său: Ucrainenii sunt un simbol al invincibilității

Președintele Ucrainei Volodimir  Zelenskiy, a transmis un nou mesaj pentru poporul său. Acesta i-a încurajat și a vorbit despre ajutorul pe care statul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

Publicat:
Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24.  The airborne operation came as US branded a “dictator”, warning the sanction campaign to cripple Russia‘s economy would […] The post Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

11:25, 21.02.2022 - US President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine. The talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia does not invade its neighbour, the White House said, according to BBC News. The meeting could offer…

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

11:36, 11.02.2022 - US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action, according to BBC News. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine. He warned that „things could…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

13:01, 15.12.2021 - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “I consider our…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 martie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 7°C
Iasi 0°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 8°C
Constanta 0°C | 4°C
Brasov -3°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 1.101.984,72 10.841.179,28
II (5/6) 8 45.916,03 -
III (4/6) 499 736,12 -
IV (3/6) 10.311 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.885.165,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 martie 2022
USD 4.4256
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.8099
GBP 5.9301
CAD 3.4932
XAU 273.584
JPY 3.852
CNY 0.7011
AED 1.2049
AUD 3.2186
MDL 0.2418
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec