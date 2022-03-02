Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine. The talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia does not invade its neighbour, the White House said, according to BBC News. The meeting could offer…

- NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico. “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

- NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

- US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action, according to BBC News. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine. He warned that „things could…

- Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine, according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

- French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

- President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “I consider our…