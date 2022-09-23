Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

Stiri Recomandate

Se modernizează drumul de acces spre Arborele de Sequoia din comuna Săcuieu

Consiliul Județean Cluj a emis autorizația de construire în vederea executării lucrărilor de asfaltare a drumului de acces spre obiectivul turistic „Arborele de Sequoia” din comuna clujeană Săcuieu. Drumul vizat pornește din drumul comunal 129 spre… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sanatatii a anuntat initierea Strategiei Nationale pentru Combaterea Bolilor Cardiovasculare si Cerebrovasculare

In aceasta saptamana, ministrul Sanatatii, prof. univ. dr. Alexandru Rafila a anuntat la Cluj Napoca initierea "Strategiei Nationale pentru Combaterea Bolilor… [citeste mai departe]

Adi de la Vâlcea, revoltat de factura uriașă primită la curent: „Eu din aprilie m-am debranșat” – VIDEO

După ce facturile la curent au crescut exagerat, tot mai multe vedete au ieșit în mediul online și au vorbit despre sumele uriașe pe care sunt nevoite să le plătească pentru… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a refuzat CRBL propunerea de a participa la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici!”. „Pentru nicio sumă de bani”

CRBL, în vârstă de 44 de ani, s-a întors de ceva timp din Spania, împreună cu soția și fiica lor. Artistul a vorbit recent despre planurile sale cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

PUTIN a dat semnalul anexării ilegale a teritoriilor ocupate în războiul din Ucraina - Vineri încep referendumuri false în 4 regiuni

Referendumurile încep vineri în zonele Ucrainei ocupate de ruși cu privire la perspectiva aderării oficiale la Rusia. Referendumurile,… [citeste mai departe]

De luni de zile, SUA comunică și avertizează în privat Rusia să nu recurgă la armele nucleare

De luni de zile, Guvernul american comunică direct şi în privat cu Moscova pentru a alerta regimul lui Putin asupra ”gravelor consecinţe” pe care le-ar avea utilizarea armelor nucleare în Ucraina, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 24 – 30 septembrie 2022. Luna Nouă în Balanță | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania săptămânal. Aflați care sunt previziunile astrale pentru săptămâna 24 - 30 septembrie 2022 și previziuni detaliate pentru fiecare… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal / România U18, înfrângere în fața Turciei la primul meci din Turneul celor 4 Națiuni

Reprezentativa de fotbal juniori U18 a României are programate, în această perioadă, trei meciuri de pregătire la Turneul celor 4 Națiuni găzduit de Turcia. În primul meci, disputat chiar în fața țării gazdă,… [citeste mai departe]

Ilan Șor: Nu sunt nici pro-rus, nici pro-America, nici pro-Franța, sunt pro-Moldova și vreau ca moldovenii să trăiască bine la ei acasă

Președintele Partidului „Șor”, Ilan Șor, vine cu un apel către electoratul de dreapta pe care îl îndeamnă să iasă duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Încep protestele la Zalău

Liderii mai multor sindicate afiliate la Cartel Alfa din țară se vor afla luna viitoare la Zalău pentru a declanșa un protest îndreptat împotriva scumpirii energiei. Protestul va începe pe 17 octombrie la Zalău și va continua în mai multe orașe din țară, protestatarii urmând să se oprească în capitală unde este programat un protest de amploare,… [citeste mai departe]


Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

Publicat:
Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war, according to ReutersAfter nearly seven months of war, and a critical battlefield defeat in […] The post Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

