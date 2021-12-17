Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

Stiri Recomandate

Montarea pavelelor: Tipuri de travertin, costuri și greșeli de evitat

Pavajul este o soluție perfectă pentru acoperirea suprafețelor exterioare, putând fi folosit atât pentru zonele pietonale cu trafic mediu, cât și pentru cele cu trafic ridicat. Iată câteva detalii despre montajul pavelelor pe care ar trebui să le știi, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Romanul grafic interactiv Momente din Istorie. Istoria Comunismului in Romania Vol. I, Inceputurile“ de Mihai I. Grajdeanu, lansat online

Evenimentul va avea loc online in prezenta ilustratorului Mihai I. Grajdeanu si a editorului Cosmin Budeanca. Astazi, 16 decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de kilograme de articole pirotehnice au fost confiscate din Borșa

Ieri, 16 decembrie, polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase, împreună cu polițiștii din Borșa, criminaliști și luptători SAS, au pus în aplicare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, emis de judecătoria Vișeu de Sus. Acțiunea a vizat… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul lui Joe Biden pentru nevaccinați: „Vă așteaptă o iarnă de boală gravă și moarte!”

„Singura protecţie adevărată este să vă vaccinaţi”, a subliniat preşedintele american, preconizându-le ”o iarnă de boală gravă şi de moarte” nevaccinaţilor, conform news.ro.Biden a chemat jurnalişti… [citeste mai departe]

ADR Centru va gestiona proiecte importante din cadrul PNRR, pe trei componente de investiții

ADR Centru va gestiona proiecte importante din cadrul PNRR, pe trei componente de investiții Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Centru va prelua coordonarea unei părți importante din proiectele de dezvoltare locală… [citeste mai departe]

Scandaluri pe bandă rulantă în mai multe familii din Maramureș

Joi, 16 decembrie, polițiștii din Seini au intervenit pe strada Eroilor din oraș, unde au constatat faptul că un bărbat de 49 de ani nu a respectat dispozițiile ordinului de protecție emis de polițiști. La fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că la data de 14… [citeste mai departe]

Noi restricții dure în Danemarca din cauza unui nou record de cazuri. Omicron e pe cale să devină varianta dominantă în țară

Danemarca închide din nou cinematografele, teatrele și sălile de spectacol și impune noi restricții pentru viața de noapte pentru a stopa… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Cel puţin 11 persoane din Irak şi-au pierdut viaţa în urma inundaţiilor

Cel puţin 11 persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa vineri dimineaţă în urma inundaţiilor provocate de ploile torenţiale care au lovit oraşul Erbil din regiunea autonomă Kurdistan, aflată în nordul Irakului, conform unui nou bilanţ oficial, informează… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ Școlile s-ar putea ÎNCHIDE în ianuarie. Angajații din învățământ vor să intre în GREVĂ GENERALĂ

Varianta intrării angajaţilor din educaţie în grevă generală în ianuarie, situaţie care ar duce la închiderea unităţilor de învăţământ, este foarte probabilă, deoarece… [citeste mai departe]


Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

Publicat:
Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that Moscow says is an […] The post Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

