Russia plans air defence reform, to bolster defences near Finland – commander

Stiri Recomandate

Războiul din Ucraina: Potrivit lui Emmanuel Macron, actualul moment ”nu este favorabil negocierilor”

Războiul din Ucraina: Potrivit lui Emmanuel Macron, actualul moment ”nu este favorabil negocierilor”

Într-un interviu acordat cotidianului francez ”Les Echos” după vizita în China, șeful statului francez a recunoscut că, în acest moment, în conflictul din Ucraina ”este timpul armelor”. Deplasându-se… [citeste mai departe]

Robotics Oradea revin de la „Olimpiada Globală” din Grecia încărcați cu trofee

Robotics Oradea revin de la „Olimpiada Globală” din Grecia încărcați cu trofee

Echipele orădene au concurat alături de peste 2000 de participanți din alte țări, inclusiv Bulgaria, Cehia, Cipru, Coreea de Sud, Croația, Egipt, Germania, Grecia, Italia, Macedonia de Nord, Malta, Republica Cehă și Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]

(P) Activități sportive pe care le preferă femeile

(P) Activități sportive pe care le preferă femeile

Menținerea unei siluete frumoase sau a unei sănătăți fizice și psihice bune poate însemna ceva complet diferit pentru fiecare. Unora le place să înoate, să alerge, să practice yoga sau să meargă pe bicicletă. Totuși, există 5 tipuri de activități extrem de populare în rândul femeilor. Află care… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 16 ani fără permis și băut a fost urmărit în trafic de polițiștii din Dolj: tânărul a pierdut controlul volanului și a intrat cu mașina în copac

Un copil de 16 ani fără permis și băut a fost urmărit în trafic de polițiștii din Dolj: tânărul a pierdut controlul volanului și a intrat cu mașina în copac

Un copil de 16 ani fără permis și băut a fost urmărit în trafic… [citeste mai departe]

Germania analizează eliminarea restricţiilor impuse turiştilor care vin din China

Germania analizează eliminarea restricţiilor impuse turiştilor care vin din China

Guvernul german analizează o posibilă eliminare a interdicţiei de intrare în ţară impusă turiştilor din China, una dintre ultimele măsuri introduse pentru a opri răspândirea coronavirusului SARS-COV-2, aflată încă în vigoare, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

19 ani de închisoare pentru doi ruși care au protestat față de mobilizare

19 ani de închisoare pentru doi ruși care au protestat față de mobilizare

Un tribunal rus a condamnat luni la 19 ani de închisoare un fost militar şi un fost membru al forţelor de securitate care au lansat cocteiluri Molotov asupra unei primării pentru a protesta față de mobilizarea pentru războiul din Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]

Printre autoritatile contractante, CJC: Dragon Top Construct SRL a intrat in insolventa!

Printre autoritatile contractante, CJC: Dragon Top Construct SRL a intrat in insolventa!

SC Dragon Top Construct SRL, cu sediul social in Constanta, a intrat in insolventa Decizia a fost luata de judecatorii de la Tribunalul Constanta. Instanta a desemnat provizoriu lichidator judiciar pe Dobrogea Insolvency IPURL.… [citeste mai departe]

Un autotren a luat foc pe autostrada A2: șoferul a fost rănit

Un autotren a luat foc pe autostrada A2: șoferul a fost rănit

Un autotren a luat foc luni, pe autostrada A2, şoferul fiind rănit.”Pe autostrada A2 Bucureşti-Constanţa, la kilometrul 51, pe sensul către Bucureşti, în apropierea localităţii Săruleşti, judeţul Călăraşi, un autotren a impactat glisiera mediană şi a luat foc, rămânând imobilizat… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 13 tone de deșeuri din Germania, constând în mobilier second hand, oprite la frontiera Nădlac II

Peste 13 tone de deșeuri din Germania, constând în mobilier second hand, oprite la frontiera Nădlac II

Peste 13 tone de deșeuri constând în mobilier second-hand din Germania, ce trebuiau să intre în România, au fost oprite de frontiera Nădlac II de... The post Peste 13 tone de deșeuri din Germania,… [citeste mai departe]

Furt de proporții într-o locuință din Ghidighici. Cine sunt suspecții și ce riscă (VIDEO)

Furt de proporții într-o locuință din Ghidighici. Cine sunt suspecții și ce riscă (VIDEO)

Furt într-o locuință din comuna Ghidighici. Suspecții sunt doi bărbați de 43 și 46 de ani, care au fost reținuți de oamenii legii. Potrivit poliției, bănuiți au intrat în casă pe timp de zi, prin deteriorarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia plans air defence reform, to bolster defences near Finland – commander

Publicat:
Russia plans air defence reform, to bolster defences near Finland – commander

Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said, according to Reuters. invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year in what it […] The post Russia plans air defence reform, to bolster defences near Finlandcommander appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

07:20, 04.04.2023 - Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Sweden is kept waiting, according to Reuters. The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on…

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

10:40, 31.03.2023 - Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

13:15, 17.02.2023 - Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

12:56, 13.02.2023 - Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas,  according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

11:20, 12.01.2023 - Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over, according to Reuters.  Russian Defence Minister Sergei…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5233
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0012
GBP 5.6278
CAD 3.3504
XAU 292.206
JPY 3.4351
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.2316
AUD 3.0232
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5241

Urmareste stirile pe: